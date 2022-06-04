Avenue of Flags a Memorial Day tradition

The annual Avenue of Flags was placed in Peterson Park on Monday, May 30 in recognition of Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is a day to honor those service men and women that died serving our country to preserve the freedoms we enjoy today.

Each year, American Legion Post 216 and VFW Post 10725 raise the flags in the park in honor of Gretna-area veterans who have died, a representation of the deep veteran community in Gretna.

During the individual flag raising, Post Commander Dave Harrig and previous Post Commander Loren Foged presented the families with the flag and then Loren Foged held the pole while the family member clipped the flag to it.

Each 5- by 8-foot flag has a local deceased veteran's name stenciled on the side.

There are now nearly 270 flags in the display.