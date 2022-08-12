‘Backyard Farmer’ invites public to free event at Vala's on Aug. 22

“Backyard Farmer” – a perennial favorite on Nebraska Public Media celebrating its 70th season – is going on the road to record a special program Monday, Aug. 22, at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch.

The public is invited to be part of this free, outdoor event near the Cider Silo with a question-and-answer panel from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. and live recording from 6 to 7 p.m. Vala’s will provide hay rack rides to the “Backyard Farmer” site from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

Host Kim Todd, Nebraska Extension landscape horticulture specialist, and a panel of Nebraska Extension experts will answer lawn and garden questions. Experts include Jody Green, urban entomologist; Dennis Ferraro, wildlife biologist & herpetologist; Kyle Broderick, plant and pest diagnostics extension educator and Kelly Feehan, extension educator in Platte County.

A program segment with agronomist Vaughn Hammond will feature the growth and management of a variety of produce and flowers on the Vala’s property.

In case of inclement weather, the taping will move indoors to the Pie Barn. Vala's is located at 12102 S. 180th St. in Gretna.

This program will air on television at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, on Nebraska Public Media.

The longest-running, locally-produced, television series in the nation, “Backyard Farmer” airs Thursdays at 7 p.m. through September. It repeats at 10 a.m. Saturdays on Nebraska Public Media as well as at 4 p.m. Sundays and 5 p.m. Mondays on Create.