Bacon steadfast on gun control opposition at Gretna rally

The Independence Day mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, has not swayed U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s opposition to gun control legislation.

At a campaign stop on Thursday at Gretna’s American Legion Hall, the Nebraska Republican lawmaker told reporters while “every loss of life is tragic,” gun owners should not face weapon restrictions. Seven people died and more than 30 injured by a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle in the community 30 miles north of Chicago.

“The real issue is the majority of Americans are law abiding people, so what we are talking about is restricting the 99% when it’s the half percent or whatever it is -- the fringe -- that are breaking the law,” Bacon said.

“I would rather focus on the law-breakers and the violent people versus law-abiding people. That’s where I am at,” he said.

Bacon said the people attending the Gretna rally don't want their Second Amendment rights taken away -- even small changes like limiting the size of magazines for semi-automatic weapons.

“We can have that debate,” Bacon said. “I don’t know if the majority of the American people are there.”

The congressman said he supports increased funding of mental health initiatives in public schools, children’s hospitals, community health centers and the expansion of services in Medicaid.

He said the Highland Park shooter "had red flags" that he might be violent.

“Illinois has red flag laws," Bacon said. "Those laws were not enforced in that case. He should not have been able to buy a gun.”

Bacon joined Nebraska’s delegation in voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in June in part, he said, because of its red flag provisions.

The law makes $750 million available to create and administer state laws keeping weapons from those who pose a danger to themselves or others. It also adds convicted domestic violence abusers to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The $13 billion measure also strengthens background checks for buyers under 21, creates federal penalties for straw purchasers and increases funding for mental health programs and school security.

Bacon's campaign stop, a Vets for Bacon Rally, was hosted by VFW Post 10725 in Gretna. The congressman was joined by Tommy Hicks, national co-chair of the Republican National Committee, as well as Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch, who was voted out of his position over the weekend at the state GOP convention in Kearney. Gretna Mayor Mike Evans and legislative candidate Rick Holdcroft, as well as Iowa congressional candidate Zach Nunn, also attended.