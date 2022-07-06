Bacon to hold rally spotlighting veterans Thursday at Gretna VFW

Rep. Don Bacon will host Tommy Hicks, national co-chair of the Republican National Committee, during a rally Thursday, July 7, in Gretna.

A Vets for Bacon Rally is planned for 1 p.m. at the VFW Post 10725 in Gretna, 11690 S. 216th St.

“Congress is realizing the loss of veterans among its ranks as currently we are seeing the lowest number of them serving since World War II,” Bacon said in a news release. “Veterans have a unique sense of duty that puts principles above self-interest.”

Joining Bacon and Hicks will be Republican Zach Nunn, an Air Force veteran who is running against Cindy Axne in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, as well as Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch, Gretna Mayor Mike Evans and legislative candidate Rick Holdcroft.

Bacon is running against Democrat Tony Vargas, whose platform calls for the country to provide for its veterans during and after their service -- including fully funding veterans’ programs and the VA.

"Our men and women in uniform, together with their families, make incredible sacrifices to protect our country and way of life," according to Vargas' campaign website. "No one should have to wait months for the physical and mental health care they were promised when they signed up to serve."