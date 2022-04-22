BASEBALL: Chaney shuts down Titans as Gretna bests Papio South

PAPILLION -- In Thursday's Monarch Invite quarterfinal game, Gretna got a complete game from senior pitcher Brayden Chaney and won 4-1 over Papio South.

The Titans were able to shut down the Dragons in the first four innings, as the teams were scoreless entering the fifth. After a hit-by-pitch to start the inning, back-to-back sacrifice bunts moved senior T.J. Silliman up to third, and junior Trey Mandina drove him in the give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

As Chaney continued to hold the Titans scoreless, a single, error and walk loaded the bases for the Dragons with one out in the top of the sixth. A passed ball scored a run and Gretna took a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Papio South head coach Bill Lynam highlighted a missed opportunity with runners on first and second with no outs.

"We didn't execute a bunt, and we were trying to make something happen on the base paths and we didn't do what we were supposed to do," Lynam said. "There was a strikeout and a baserunning error, and the inning is over."

The following half inning, the Dragons added two more runs on another RBI single by Mandina and a wild pitch to give Gretna a 4-0 lead.

But the main strong suit for the Dragons was Chaney, who finished with 101 pitches and got through five innings with at least on runner on base (only the third and fifth innings were 1-2-3).

Chaney said he was able to limit the Titans by hitting his spots.

"Just by hitting my spots and honestly having a good zone helps a lot with spotting up and living on the edge (of the plate)," he said. "Wasn't throwing much down the middle but when I did they capitalized obviously. But overall just hit my spots."

Chaney added that his arm "feels great" now but will likely be sore tomorrow.

"But you expect that after throwing 101 pitches," Chaney said. "Felt great out there, finally got some nice weather to play in and that helps a lot."

Although his defense made a couple of errors, they were overall solid, which gives Chaney a "big confidence boost."

After losing three of four, a confidence boost is just what the Dragons needed.

"It started on the mound," Gretna head coach Jake Wolf said. "Brayden, we knew coming into the year he was going to be one of our best guys... He's had about three, maybe four starts and we really liked where he's at... It was good to come back and get a quality win against a good team."

Wolf added that the team will hope to take the momentum against "another quality opponent," which will be either Millard West or Lincoln Pius X, at 6 p.m. on Friday at Papio South.

