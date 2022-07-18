BASEBALL: Defending Legion champs one win from return to state

As the defending Legion champions, the Gretna Post 216 Seniors began the road back to the top in postseason play with a strong showing in the Area 3 Tournament at Millard North.

In their opener against Hike Real Estate (Bellevue East), the Dragons jumped out to a quick lead after they loaded the bases in the first inning.

Griffin Goldman was hit by a pitch, Isaiah Weber delivered an RBI single, and Karson Auman was walked to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead after one.

Dragons head coach Bryan O’Flynn said Weber sits on fastball pitches.

“He’s really good in those fastball counts, and he’s just a strong kid,” O’Flynn said. “So, when he gets a barrel on the ball, it’s gonna be somewhere hard.”

Weber finished Friday’s game 3-4, with the one out coming on a hard line drive to shortstop.

In the second inning, Gretna added a fourth run with an RBI single by T.J. Silliman, and added two more runs in the third on an RBI double by number nine hitter Ethan Hermsen

“Hermsen has been really good for us all year,” O’Flynn said. “He’s actually kind of moved around, he’s hit three a whole lot for us too. We have him at nine because he’s kind of that spark at the end of the lineup.”

In the fourth, Goldman added another run on an RBI groundout in the fourth, and the Dragons never looked back with a 7-2 win to advance into the winner’s bracket.

On Saturday, the Dragons suffered a setback with a 6-4 loss to KB Seniors (Omaha Westside). A four-run fifth inning was the difference and broke a 2-2 tie.

In Sunday’s game, the Dragons bounced back with a comfortable 13-5 win over the OrthoNebraska Antlers.

Gretna scored four in the first inning and a fifth in the second for a quick 5-0 lead, and after Elkhorn scored two in the third, the Dragons scored four in the fourth to push their lead to 9-2.

After a run each in the fifth and sixth innings by the Antlers, the Dragons scored four in the bottom of the sixth to run rule the Antlers.

With the win, the Dragons advance to face Union Pizzeria (Millard North) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. (after the Leader’s print deadline).