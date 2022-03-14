BASEBALL: Depth to lean on for Dragons in 2022

Gretna baseball comes into the 2022 season with challenges but looks to depth to improve from an 11-14 record last year.

Dragons head coach Jake Wolf said their biggest challenge will be developing consistency within their pitching staff.

“We have a number of guys who I feel are very capable, but our challenge will be for a handful of guys to establish themselves as top-end starters (and) for the rest of our guys to find roles within our staff.”

The Dragons will lean on depth on the mound and in other positions, and Wolf said this “should allow for some great competition.”

Wolf said his staff is waiting to see who will stand out this year.

“We have some guys back who had solid springs for us last year and hopefully they can build off of that. As always, we will be led by our seniors at the beginning of the season and we will look for some underclassmen to step up as the season progresses.”

Wolf also said he is “excited to see what this group can do this spring."

“They have high expectations for themselves. If we come to the park every day, work hard and get better each day I think this group can achieve its goals.”

The Dragons’ season will start on Friday, March 18 at Millard South at 5 p.m.

