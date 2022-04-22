BASEBALL: Dragons disappointed by Monarch Invite semifinal loss

PAPILLION -- Gretna gave up two home runs to Millard West in a 6-4 loss in the semifinals of the Monarch Invite on Friday leaving head coach Jake Wolf disappointed by the loss.

"We talk a lot about just competing for seven innings, one inning at a time," Wolf said. "And I told our guys, I thought we did that. Striking out 16 times, I think first of all, you gotta recognize that they had two pretty darn good arms out there, but I think we're capable of putting some more balls in play, maybe put a little pressure on them."

The Dragons hitters began the game with six straight strikeouts, as the Wildcats scored on an RBI double in the bottom of the first.

Gretna finally got a hit on a double by Logan Kraegel in the top of the third, and fellow senior T.J. Silliman drove him in with an RBI single to tie the game. One batter later, senior Mick Huber drove in Silliman with a double, and junior Trey Mandina made it three runs with a single and gave the Dragons a 3-1 lead.

However, in the bottom half of the inning, the Wildcats drove in two to tie the game, and could have had more with the bases loaded and two outs.

The next inning, the Wildcats hit a two-run home run to deep left-center field and after an out, another was sent over the left field fence against junior starting pitcher Connor Cole to give the Wildcats a 6-3 lead.

"(In) baseball, you're trying to make pitches and as a hitter, when they miss you make them pay," Wolf said. "I thought they were well-hit balls, with this wind, I don't know, but credit to them. They did it, we didn't, and they barreled up a couple of mistakes that we made."

The Dragons were able to get a run back on a single by Huber in the top of the fifth, and then had runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the seventh.

"(Millard West) got a really good closer out there," Wolf said about Mason Koch, who replaced starter Jaxson Cahoy. "You're looking to go up and find baserunners anyway we can and we did. He was better than us... I think it was a tough loss, but I think we'll be better for it moving forward."

With the loss, the Dragons drop to 12-8 and will face Omaha Westside in the Monarch Invite third-place game on Saturday at Papio South at 12:30 p.m.

