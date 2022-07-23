BASEBALL: Dragons have 'one bad inning' in state tournament loss

Gretna Post 216 opened their defense of the Nebraska American Legion Class A state tournament with a 12-5 loss to 52s Patriots (Millard South) on Saturday, July 23.

The Patriots got on the board first with an RBI single, but Dragons catcher Isaiah Weber responded with one of his own to tie the game at one in the first. The Dragons could have had more, but left the bases loaded.

Gretna once again loaded the bases in the second, and Weber was hit by a pitch and first baseman Caleb Schnell walked to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead. However, they once again left the bases loaded, bringing their total to six men left on base.

Leaving those baserunners on came back to bite Gretna, especially after they allowed the Patriots to bat around and score six runs in the top of the third.

Head coach Bryan O’Flynn said his takeaway was it amounted to one bad inning.

“I think we were in control of the game early,” O’Flynn said. “We weren't hitting the ball great, but we're getting on base and finding ways to score. One big inning really killed the momentum we had. We had a little bit of fight after that, still scoring runs, that sort of thing. One inning killed us.”

The Dragons got a run back on a fielder’s choice by Weber, but the Patriots responded with two in the top of the fifth to stretch the lead to 9-4.

Starting pitcher Brayden Chaney tripled in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit to four, but a bases-clearing triple by Millard South in the top of the seventh pushed the Dragons’ deficit to 12-5, and that would be the final score.

With the loss, the Dragons drop into the loser’s bracket, where they will face Bellevue East or Fremont on Sunday at 1 p.m.

In that next game and with the goal of playing more, O’Flynn said the Dragons need to play loose.

“We can't press. We're a good baseball team, and if we play well, we can beat anyone. So just keep our heads up and move forward and start eliminating teams from here, don't get eliminated,” O’Flynn said.