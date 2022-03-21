BASEBALL: Dragons show resiliency in rain-soaked extra inning win

GRETNA – In a tense extra-innings matchup on a rain-soaked field between Gretna and Omaha Central, the Dragons navigated mistakes and walked off in the tenth inning, 4-3.

In the top of the tenth inning, the Eagles scored on a wild pitch by senior Brayden Chaney to break a 2-2 tie that had lasted since the fifth inning.

“Brayden, I think, is ultimately gonna be one of our top guys, but kind of got a little late start with the good basketball season,” said Dragons head coach Jake Wolf, the last part in reference the the Gretna boys basketball run to the state semifinals, a team which Chaney was an important part of. “And so (we) gave him an inning, and he battled out there, gave up a run. But I think everybody was still pretty confident that we could come back and tie it up and eventually win.”

The bottom half of the tenth inning brought up the 5-6-7 hitters of the Dragons’ lineup, and with runners on second and third, a passed ball on ball four scored the tying run and brought runners to first and third with one out.

After the Eagles intentionally walked sophomore Ty Smolinski (also on the boys basketball team), the bases were loaded for Chaney. Chaney hit a ground ball to the shortstop that appeared to be heading for a double play, but the ball was dropped by the Eagles first baseman after senior pinch runner Logan Kraegel had scored.

“I actually saw from them and I learned that we have a strong lineup throughout,” Dragons senior third baseman Skylar Graham said. “Our whole team works great. It's great seeing the guys just work it out throughout the whole lineup, one through nine.”

Earlier in the game, Graham had provided the two RBIs for the Dragons, first on a single in the fourth inning to score senior left fielder Mick Huber (who'd reached third on a deep triple), and then in the next inning on another single to erase a 2-0 deficit that the Eagles created in the top of the second.

“I’ve been seeing the ball pretty well,” Graham said. “Seeing the ball well early is pretty good as a good start to the season.”

That good hitting resulted in him being intentionally walked after Huber in the bottom of the seventh to load the bases with two outs.

“Respect from the coaches, that’s always great,” Graham said. “I looked at (junior Caleb) Schnell and I said, ‘You got this.’”

In that situation, Schnell was unable to close the game with a hit, and the game went into the eighth inning.

The Dragons had a runner on third with two outs, and the Eagles had runners on second and third with two outs, but pitchers were able to get out of both jams and after the Dragons ran themselves out of a chance to win (out at home on a groundout to third and oversliding third) the game went to the tenth.

“We told them (the players) that we love the battle out there,” Wolf said. “We got a runner on third, less than two outs the inning before, ran ourselves out of that, then they score (on the wild pitch). But like I said. I like our resiliency, I think even in our dugout, we were kind of quietly confident that we could make a run at it and we did.

“(Pinch-hitting junior) Karson Auman got a hit there late, had a great at bat, got down 0-2 to work himself to a walk. And then we got some guys on and I was happy with how we responded and stayed with it.”

With the 4-3 win, the Dragons improve to 3-1 and move into their next game against Creighton Prep at home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. after their game at Omaha Bryan scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. was postponed because of the expected rain.

