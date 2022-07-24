BASEBALL: Dragons stay alive with comfortable win over hosts

After dropping into the loser's bracket with a loss to Millard South, Gretna Post 216 responded with a comfortable win over Bellevue East to stay alive in the American Division of the Nebraska American Legion State Tournament.

Against starting pitcher Kyle Rutherford, Karson Auman hit a three-run home run to left, and a wild pitch made it a four-run second inning for the Dragons.

"Karson got us going first home run of his high school oil he's ever had. So good for Karson," head coach Bryan O'Flynn said.

Skyler Graham then drove in another run with an RBI triple in the top of the third, and Isaiah Weber singled in Graham to make it 6-0 Dragons.

Both offenses quieted down for the next two innings until the Chieftains had a scoring opportunity in the sixth. With runners on second and third and no outs, a pop up by A.J. Lucas was caught at shortstop, and Blake Urwin was doubled up. Austin Pavon flew out to end the inning without any runs.

The Dragons scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, the last coming on an RBI single by Auman, to stretch their lead to 9-0.

The Dragons lost the shutout in the seventh inning, but came away with a 9-1 win to stay alive and move on to face the loser between Lincoln East and Elkhorn North on Monday at 1 p.m.

"Same approach, just show up, stay loose, play our game and send that team home every day," O'Flynn said. "That's what our mindset is right now, and hopefully we can continue to do that."

In the loss on Saturday, the Patriots got on the board first with an RBI single, but Dragons catcher Isaiah Weber responded with one of his own to tie the game at one in the first. The Dragons could have had more, but left the bases loaded.

Gretna once again loaded the bases in the second, and Weber was hit by a pitch and first baseman Caleb Schnell walked to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead. However, they once again left the bases loaded, bringing their total to six men left on base.

Leaving those baserunners on came back to bite Gretna, especially after they allowed the Patriots to bat around and score six runs in the top of the third.

O’Flynn said his takeaway was it amounted to one bad inning.

“I think we were in control of the game early,” O’Flynn said. “We weren't hitting the ball great, but we're getting on base and finding ways to score. One big inning really killed the momentum we had. We had a little bit of fight after that, still scoring runs, that sort of thing. One inning killed us.”

The Dragons got a run back on a fielder’s choice by Weber, but the Patriots responded with two in the top of the fifth to stretch the lead to 9-4.

Starting pitcher Brayden Chaney tripled in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit to four, but a bases-clearing triple by Millard South in the top of the seventh pushed the Dragons’ deficit to 12-5, and that would be the final score.