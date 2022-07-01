BASEBALL: 'Everybody's playing well' as shorthanded Gretna Juniors continue winning

The Gretna Junior Legion Dragons won their 22nd game with a 10-7 win over Millard South on Thursday, June 30.

"Everybody's playing well, pitchers are throwing well," head coach Matt Shrader said. "Karson Stokan, Kalvin Janssen, Chase Doble, and a lot of guys are hitting well at the plate. Easton Leahy, Jake Smolinski, Alex Runge. We're playing with 11 guys right now, so hopefully we get some guys back from injury next week and get ready to go before districts."

On Thursday, the Dragons came out hot by scoring four runs in the first and one in the second, and were "able to battle back every time they scored."

"We did a good job of having good at-bats and putting balls in play, and making them make plays, and we were able to get guys across the plate," Shrader said. "So that's always good. Pitchers threw well, made plays defensively ... when we can do that stuff, we'll will a lot of ballgames."

With districts starting on July 15, Shrader added that returning players will help, but an 8-2 league record has the Dragons in a good position already.

"That (record) would put us as a one- or a two-seed for districts, not sure yet," Shrader said. "We'll know next week. ... So coming out hot and trying to get to a state tournament game, one game at a time."

The Dragons dropped the second game on Thursday, June 30, 3-2 against Lincoln East, and fell to 22-9, and their next game will be a home doubleheader against Columbus on July 5 at 5 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.