BASEBALL: Gretna Post 216 sweeps Elkhorn North tournament

At Elkhorn North this weekend, the Gretna Post 216 Senior Dragons started with a win over DC Electric and won the next two to sweep the tournament.

Friday: 4-2 win over DC Electric (Bellevue West)

Pitching for both Dragons and Thunderbirds was in control through the first three innings, as just 20 at-bats were taken (minimum 18).

But in the top of the fourth, second baseman Ethan Hermsen started the inning with a walk, and first baseman Caleb Schnell followed with a single.

With runners on the corners, third baseman Skyler Graham drove in Hermsen with an RBI single to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

Gretna added a second run on an RBI groundout by Hermsen in the top of the fifth.

With a 2-0 lead, starting pitcher Connor Cole remained in control and his offense helped him out with some insurance runs on a two-RBI single by catcher Isaiah Weber in the top of the sixth.

Cole said he was locating his pitches well, and with a 4-0 lead, he pitched through the sixth and faced two batters in the seventh.

"My curveball was a little off, so I had to find other pitches," he said. "But it's pretty easy when my defense is backing me up."

DC Electric scored two runs in the seventh, but reliever Chuck Thomas shut the door to close a 4-2 Gretna win.

"I was kind of getting fatigued a little bit, but Chuck came in and closed the game," Cole said.

Game 1, Sunday: 12-5 win over Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista)

Pinnacle Bank opened the scoring on a fielder's choice and a double by Hunter Jones to grab a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

In the second, a sacrifice fly by Nick Chanez and error inflated the lead to 5-0.

However, Gretna fought back with an RBI single by Hermsen, double by Schnell and error to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the third inning.

The Dragons flipped the game with a five-run fourth inning. Hermsen grounded into a fielder's choice to score the first run, center fielder Brayden Chaney pulled off a steal of home, and designated hitter Griffin Goldman drove in another with a single to take a 6-5 lead.

Two more runs were scored on a two-RBI double by first baseman Connor Wiese.

Graham drove in one in the fifth, and three runs in the sixth came on a fielder's choice groundout by Chaney, a wild pitch, and a single by Hermsen.

With a 12-5 lead, the Dragons saw out the win.

Game 2, Sunday: 4-3 win over 52's Patriots (Millard South)

The Patriots opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning, and added a third in the bottom of the fifth.

Down by three with six at-bats remaining, the Dragons bats woke up. A single by Hermsen, error on a groundball by Schnell and single by Graham loaded the bases. Left fielder Karson Auman drove in one run on a single, and a sacrifice fly by Cole cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the seventh, Hermsen drove in Silliman with a double to left field to tie the game, and a single by Graham gave Gretna a 4-3 lead.

Graham shut the door in the last two innings on the mound, giving the Dragons a 4-3 win and finish the weekend 3-0.

The Dragons' (9-3) next game will be on Tuesday, June 14 against Hike Real Estate (Bellevue East) in Bellevue at 7:30 p.m.

