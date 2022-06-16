BASEBALL: Gretna sweeps 3 Sarpy County opponents ahead of Dakota Classic

Heading into the Dakota Classic in Sioux Falls, Gretna Post 216 is on a winning run and wrapped up a three-game sweep of Sarpy County opponents this week.

Dragons head coach Bryan O'Flynn said the winning streak, which has reached six (and nine of last 10), will help as they head into the out-of-state tournament.

"(In) tournament games on weekends, we try and work on things, start to execute so we're ready for later in the season," he said. "We'll play things a little bit different in tournaments, especially early in the season and generate that depth for the team. We're playing well, so hopefully we continue to play well."

Brayden Chaney, pitcher and center fielder, added: "I think we're just gonna go in there, keep our heads up, just play baseball like we have been and see how it goes."

Tuesday, June 14: 9-2 win over Hike Real Estate (Bellevue East)

Against the Chieftains, who were forced to give up playing the game at home because of College World Series practices taking place at Roddy Field, the Dragons won comfortably.

First baseman Caleb Schnell (3-7 in two games this week) got the scoring started with an RBI double in the first inning, though the Chieftains quickly responded to tie the game at one.

In the top of the second, right fielder Connor Cole (1-6 with two walks and two sacrifice flies in three games) reached on a double and scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt.

A few batters later, second baseman Ethan Hermsen (3-7, two hit-by-pitches, five RBIs in three games) drove in two. As Hermsen took off for second, shortstop T.J. Silliman (2-9, two walks in three games) took off for home and scored to give Gretna a 5-1 lead.

"Great day at the plate (for Hermsen), hit the ball hard a couple of times with runners on base," O'Flynn said. "That's why he hits in the three hole."

The Chieftains fought back with a sacrifice fly in the third to cut the deficit to two, but that would be their last run of the game.

A fielder's choice by Hermsen scored another run in the fourth, and after RBI doubles by Chaney (7-10, one walk, one hit-by-pitch in three games) and Silliman, Hermsen delivered another RBI single to give the Dragons a 9-2 lead.

Starting pitcher Jeff Miller closed out a complete game and the score held for a comfortable Gretna win.

Going into that game, the Dragons had come in with momentum after winning all three games in the Elkhorn North tournament.

"Our guys play pretty relaxed," O'Flynn said. "As coaches, we try and keep it loose so they're confident and ready to go."

Wednesday, June 15: 3-2 win over Gene's Auto & Truck (Papio South)

The Dragons' win against the Titans was a pitchers' duel in all but the fifth inning, as Chaney battled pitch-for-pitch against Titans starter Nick Ripple.

"On the mound, I just kind of threw strikes, dominate the zone and get easy outs and soft hits," Chaney said. "And that's how we won the game."

As well as he pitched, O'Flynn did say Chaney "wasn't as sharp as he normally is. But he had at least two pitches going most of the game."

In the top of the fifth, Papio South scored on a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Charlie Pile and a passed ball to take a 2-0 lead.

But in the bottom half of the inning, Gretna was able to respond with three runs, which were scored on an error by third baseman Trenton Andringa, an RBI triple by Schnell, and a sacrifice squeeze bunt by third baseman Skyler Graham (1-6, three walks in three games).

Gene's Auto head coach Bill Lynam attributed the loss to Gretna being able to make the little plays.

"It's just a matter of they made more little plays down the stretch," Lynam said. "We had chances to break the game open, if we could just get a bunt down. I think we were 0-3 or 0-4 on sacrifice bunts, got a guy picked off, and then we lined out to the pitcher in the bottom of the sixth. They're just the little plays that we need to make that we're not making, and they make them. 3-2 loss, that sort of boils down to it."

The first real chance came in the fourth inning, when second baseman Riley Schrader hit a single, reached second base on a passed ball, but was caught stealing by Gretna catcher Isaiah Weber.

In the sixth, the Titans had runners on first and second after back-to-back singles by Schrader and center fielder Brice Wallar, but the latter was picked off by Chaney. Shortstop Johnny Vallinch hit a screamer back up the middle that would have scored Schrader to tie the game, but Chaney reacted and caught the ball to close the sixth.

Even in the top of the seventh, still trailing by just one thanks to stellar starting pitching from Ripple and reliever Cole Drumheller, Gene's Auto had a chance to tie. Right fielder Logan Misiunas reached third after a hit-by-pitch, error and fielder's choice, but even with one out, Chaney shut the door for a complete game and the Dragons won 3-2.

"We've been fortunate to have our starters go complete games," O'Flynn said. "That really helps our bullpen, especially going into the weekend, we're playing a tournament where you play four or five (or) six games."

Thursday, June 16: 6-1 win over Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista)

The Monarchs were unable to produce much on offense against the Dragons as Gretna wrapped up their week against teams in Sarpy County with a 6-1 win.

With Chuck Thomas on the mound, the only production came in the first inning. After a sacrifice fly by left fielder Karson Auman (3-8, one walk in three games) gave Gretna a 1-0 lead, Monarchs first baseman Brayden Jones delivered an RBI single to tie the game.

"Slow bats to start today," said O'Flynn as the Dragons went scoreless in the second and third. "But we got them going. We hit the ball hard throughout the game."

O'Flynn said some "started to fall," which began on an RBI double by first baseman Connor Wiese (2-7 in three games) in the fourth.

In the fifth, the Dragons scored on sacrifice flies by Silliman and Cole, and again in the sixth on another sacrifice fly by Cole in the sixth. A wild pitch followed and Gretna was comfortably ahead 6-1.

"We talked about executing, and that's part of it," O'Flynn said. "(When there's a) runner on third, if you can't get a hit, score the runner (another way)."

Chaney, who was 3-4 and scored twice, said he doesn't focus on getting the offense started at the top of the lineup, but that he's "really comfortable" hitting first.

"My job, see a bunch of pitches so my teammates know what's coming in," he said. "And if I get a hit, I get a hit... I'm really comfortable. I know I can steal bags too, so getting in scoring position, it just makes it a lot easier on them."

On the mound, Thomas threw the Dragons' third complete game for a 6-1 win to improve the team's overall record to 12-3.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.