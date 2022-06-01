BASEBALL: Pair of pitching gems for Gretna in inconsistent start to Legion season

A perfect game on Saturday and one-hitter on Tuesday stand out for Gretna from what head coach Bryan O'Flynn called an "inconsistent" start to the Legion season.

In Saturday's 1-0 win over Gene's Auto Titans (Papio South), starting pitcher Jeff Miller threw a perfect game, the first that O'Flynn has seen in 14 years of coaching.

"Overall as a staff, we have been a little inconsistent," O'Flynn said. "Jeff was phenomenal in his perfect game. In my 14 years, I've never seen one as a coach. So especially in seven innings, games like that can turn too, it was only 1-0. Pitched great, kept his pitch count down, (was) really efficient with his pitches."

Miller said it "felt great" to throw a perfect game, in which he struck out seven batters.

"I threw strikes, a lot of first-pitch strikes," Miller said. "Got lots of weak contacts."

He added that he has never gotten close, and it was really cool to pitch the "best you can do."

Similar to Miller, Tuesday's starter Charles "Chuck" Thomas was efficient as well.

"(He) threw a ton of strikes, pounded the zone, and good result," O'Flynn said.

"It felt really good," Thomas said. "I struggled a little bit in the spring, summer is going good so far though, so that was a good way to establish the summer."

Thomas got much more run support, as Gretna put up 10 runs, starting with five in the first. After a pair of singles to start the inning, a sacrifice fly brought it lead-off hitter Ethan Hermsen, and an error by the Sox Gold right fielder allowed Karson Auman to score.

From there, the Dragons batted around, getting back-to-back RBI hits from Skyler Graham and Griffin Goldman and another sacrifice fly by Logan Kraegel to end the inning with an early 5-0 lead.

"It felt good to just pitch with the lead," Thomas said. "You don't have to worry about giving up runs or hits. So you just kind of know you have that extra defense back there."

"We played really well, hit the ball better than we have been," O'Flynn added. "We've actually been struggling to hit the ball... Hitting is a little bit contagious. Some of these guys get on, and then they see others guys (get on), they feel good and just go out there a little bit more confident."

To continue the hot hitting in Tuesday's 10-0 win, O'Flynn said Gretna will need to keep "getting reps" after the two-week break and losing players after the spring season.

"Guys (are) stepping in to some different roles, in different spots," he said. "Just reps, we'll be good, we just need to get our reps in."

With the win, Gretna improves to 3-2 early in Legion play, and will face Skutt Catholic away on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

