BASKETBALL: Gretna boys dominate Bellevue East, girls stave off rally

Victorious in both sides of a doubleheader on Thursday, Dec. 8, Gretna suffocated Bellevue East in the boys game, while the girls staved off a late charge.

Bellevue East struggled to get their offense going early against Gretna, missing a lot of layups as the Dragons pulled ahead with a 13-4 lead with about three minutes left in the first quarter.

"The way we play is fast-break, get up in their face, and we really have that team aspect," Dragons junior Emma Martin said. "

"We really got that hustle," Martin said. "We are a young team, this (year) is some of our first time playing varsity. So we really got that hustle in us. We want to win, we have that ambition to win instead of just seniors who think they can just start because they're seniors."

The Dragons got scoring from all over the court, but were led in the first half by Martin and Brooke Rose, with 12 points combined.

Although the Chieftains got their offense going, the Dragons were able to hold onto a 25-19 lead at the break. Leading Bellevue East in scoring were Kara Strickland (eight points) and Mya Skoff (nine).

"We talked about this all week, and it's not so much that we prepare necessarily for what the other team does, it's what do they do, and what can we do to kind of counter those things?" Gretna head coach Makayla Doggett said. "All we worked on this entire week was contesting every single shot and making sure we wall off and we have help."

Gretna stretched the lead out to as much as 12 early in the third, but Bellevue East chipped away and trailed by just four with two minutes left in the game.

The Chieftains eventually cut the deficit to 43-42, but key free throws down the stretch by Martin, Aidan Pohlmann and Lexi Cerone closed out a 50-46 win for Gretna.

Martin said the Dragons practice every Tuesday and Thursday with 25 free throws, Doggett adding that she learned that from former head coach Jerome Skrdla.

"I feel like it never really is (the same) until you get that flow in the game. When you're practicing them, you're not breathing as hard as you normally are in the game," Doggett said.

The first-year head coach added the Dragons simulate in-game free throws because they know they can't leave points on the floor if they hope to win.

Boys

After falling behind 4-2 early, the Dragon boys never trailed again. Senior Jeff Rozelle took over in the post, scoring 14 in the first half as Gretna stormed ahead.

"Just being in the right spots, in the right place, and play hard," Rozelle said.

Juniors Alec Wilkins and Alex Wilcoxon added scoring from around the floor, combining for 20 in the first half.

"Jeff's been good every game we've played so far, so we gotta keep getting him the ball, he's done things right," Gretna head coach Brad Feeken said. "Alec Wilkins stepped up, I thought Alex is getting his legs back. It's just kind of time for our group to get themselves in shape, form a plan."

Up 19-6 after one, the Dragons continued their defensive dominance and asserted themselves on offense to take a 41-18 lead into the break.

The second half was much of the same as the Dragons cruised to a 66-37 win.

Forcing turnovers throughout the game, Feeken said steals "set the tone offensively."

Next up, Gretna (3-0) plays at Creighton Prep on Saturday at 7 p.m., while Bellevue East (1-2) plays at Fremont at 6:45 p.m., the girls (2-1) at 5 p.m. The Gretna girls (2-1) face Marian on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.