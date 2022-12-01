BASKETBALL: Gretna boys dominate Pius X, girls have things to work on after season opener

Gretna boys basketball started with a bounty of threes and defense Thursday night, dominating fellow 2022 playoff team, Lincoln Pius X, 64-34 in their season opener.

Defense was the name of the game for Gretna boys basketball in the first half, as they held Lincoln Pius X to just 12 points.

“It was a good overall team effort. Defensively, coach (Bill) Heard did a really good job of switching things up,” Feeken said. “It really bothered them, switching from man to zone”

While the Thunderbolts couldn’t get comfortable, the Dragons were led by Alec Wilkins (11 points) and Landon Pokorski (8) to a 30-12 lead at the break.

Additionally on defense, senior Jeff Rozelle also made a difference with four blocks. Feeken said he expects even more impact on offense, but was proud of the senior’s performance in the post on Thursday night.

“I was really proud of him and where he’s come, and that’s a credit to that young man just getting in the gym and spending a lot of time working on his game because he didn’t have to,” Feeken said.

Throughout the game, three-point shooting was also a key factor, led by Wilkins.

“I think it starts with all of our guys getting to the basket, getting us open because they (Pius X) were collapsing on that,” the junior forward said. “It got us the shots, I was open, (my teammates) just got it to me, and I hit it.”

Gretna cruised to a 30-point win, but both Feeken and Wilkins are focused on taking it one game at a time and on improving in practice.

Next up, the Dragons play either North Platte or Lincoln Northeast in Lincoln on Saturday.

The girls basketball team took a while to get into their offense -- and never fully did -- as they were held to just one point in the first seven minutes of action.

“That’s a hard thing, you play your first game, you got your jitters going, everybody’s nervous,” head coach Makayla Doggett said. “It’s the first game of the year, and then you play a state tournament team like Pius, and you play a well coached team and girls that we compete against.”

Doggett said there were things that she noticed that were in the Dragons’ control that they wish they could replay.

“But those are the learning curves, and those are learning pieces that we got to do,” the first-year head coach said.

Ava Boyce knocked down a pair of threes in quick succession to give Gretna a 7-6 lead, but the Thunderbolts stormed back over the next quarter or so before halftime.

Led by an 8-0 run over the late first and early second quarter, Lincoln Pius X took a 24-13 lead into halftime.

With a couple of drives to the basket, Emma Martin was able to score twice for Gretna and had three more at the line, but missed all three.

Doggett said the Dragons will need to account for defenses covering their shooters (like Boyce) and find ways to get open and find their roles.

The Dragons couldn’t get much going in the second half either, as the Thunderbolts pulled away with a 48-30 win. Boyce finished with a team-high 10 points, but Gretna turned the ball over 24 times.

“You can’t have 24 turnovers in the game like that,” Doggett said. “So, just those little things, the full court pressure, we get a little weary, we get our jitters, go in there and we turn the ball over two or three times in a row.”

Next up, the Dragon girls will face either Lincoln Northeast or North Platte at Pius X on Saturday.