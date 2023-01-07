BASKETBALL: 'Turning point' continues for Gretna with 65-51 win over Omaha Central

When your record sits at 9-1, most would consider a turning point to cause the season to fall apart and go in the opposite direction.

But for Gretna boys basketball, they hope a 62-61 upset loss to Creighton Prep in the Metro Holiday Tournament semifinals can be the turning point they need to face a difficult week ahead.

Wins over Elkhorn South and Omaha Central this past week are just what Alex Wilcoxson – leading scorer with 22 points against the Eagles in a 65-51 win Saturday evening – and head coach Brad Feeken think are the start of that turn.

“Those two games are definitely a turning point in our season,” the junior Wilcoxson said. “Coming off that Prep loss, you gotta lose one of them. You don't want to be comfortable, you never want to stay comfortable. Feek says you got to stay uncomfortable, so you always want something to have.”

Feek – as the Gretna head coach is called by almost everyone in Gretna – added that the last two have been tough wins.

“Especially without our center (Jeff Rozelle) who averages 12 (points) and nine (rebounds per game),” Feeken said. “(Central) beat us up a little inside, but for us to kind of go win a rock-fight, for us to go with diversity, these are important things, these are important wins for us.”

Aside from Wilcoxson – who said the key on offense was getting the Eagles out of sync by playing fast – Landon Pokorski (13), Alec Wilkins (13) and Ty Smolinski (10) all scored in double figures.

All four were able to get into the lane and draw contact from Eagles defenders, but Feeken had already warned the Dragons about the 17.1 fouls per game and Wilcoxson said they "knew it would be coming."

"They're very aggressive when it comes to their hands," he said. "So if you can just run through that, they're gonna foul you and (the refs) are gonna call it every time."

Gretna fell behind by eight midway through the second quarter, but finished the half on a 9-1 run and carried that over to the second half, extending the push to 19-5.

“We just came into the half super confident,” Wilcoxson said. “We came back and went up one at the half, which was super big. And we came back on with that momentum, knowing that we can win that ballgame.”

Feeken said the Dragons were a little too fast in the first quarter – held to just 10 points – but were able to settle down and get into their system.

Next up, the tough stretch intensifies with a home game against Omaha Westside – 10-2 and coming off a 69-52 win at Millard North – on Thursday before taking on national No. 23 Bellevue West – 12-0 and averaging a 25-point margin of victory – a week later.

“That's something we're looking forward to, and obviously it's gonna be a challenge, but it's something you want at this time in January,” Feeken said.

Central (7-3) 13 13 10 15 – 51

Gretna (9-1) 13 17 22 16 – 65

Girls

Omaha Central 55, Gretna (5-4)

Dragons (5-5) fell to Eagles (9-3) earlier Saturday in spite of a 13-point performance from Brooke Rose.

Weekly scoreboard

Monday 2

Girls

Platteview 68, Plattsmouth 38

Baylee Tex drilled eight three-pointers to lead the Trojans with 28 points in a commanding win over the Blue Devils.

Tuesday 3

Platteview 42, Roncalli 31

Kate Roseland, Lilly Stobbe and Tex all scored in double figures, and Emily Wiebelhaus added nine points for the 5-5 Trojans, next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at home against Ashland-Greenwood (after print deadline).

Thursday 5

Millard South 80, Papillion-La Vista 64

Patriots (10-2) proved too much for the Monarchs (3-6), even as Rease Murtaugh (27) and Mia Slizinski (17) scored in bunches.

Omaha Marian 51, Papio South 49 (OT)

Crusaders (3-6) defeated the Titans (6-3) for the second time in a week, eking out a narrow overtime win after erasing a five-point deficit heading into the fourth. Sophomore Charlee Solomon led Papio South with 15 points, but the Titans were held to just two points in OT.

Gretna 58, Elkhorn South 32

Led by Maggie Miller (13 points) and Lexi Cerone (11), the Dragons improved to 5-4 with the dominant win over the Storm.

Friday 6

Ralston (1-9) 13 10 7 13 – 43

Omaha Gross (1-9) 16 13 17 12 – 58

The Cougars notched their first win of the year with a commanding win over the Rams.

Millard West (7-2) 20 14 11 17 – 62

Papio South (6-4) 13 10 14 17 – 54

Mya Lempp scored 20 for the Titans, who couldn’t erase an 11-point halftime deficit and lost their fourth in six.

Bellevue East (8-2) 22 16 17 12 – 67

Westside (3-7) 7 7 10 11 – 35

A dominant first half and double-digit scoring from Mya Skoff, Jayla Wilson and Kara Strickland led the Chieftains to a comfortable win.

Saturday 7

Papillion-La Vista 65, Omaha Benson 54

Monarchs (4-6) rebounded from a string of four losses in five games with a win over the Bunnies (5-4).

Boys

Monday 2

Plattsmouth (2-7) 16 9 6 11 42

Platteview (8-0) 15 16 25 22 78

Ezra Stewart poured in 24 points, and Connor Millikan finished with a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) as the Trojans started the New Year with a win.

Concordia (7-1) 11 10 12 17 50

Omaha Gross (4-5) 3 13 14 4 34

A slow start and cold finish proved to be costly as the Cougars fell to the Mustangs on Monday night.

Tuesday 3

Platteview (9-0) 10 12 23 14 59

Roncalli (5-3) 3 14 14 15 46

Millikan achieved another double-double (28 points, 15 rebounds) as the Trojans remained undefeated.

Elkhorn North (1-9) 16 2 12 15 45

Bellevue East (4-7) 10 11 16 13 50

The Chieftains rebounded from seven losses in nine games by shutting down the Wolves in the second quarter and holding on for the win. Senior Ryan Lenear led the defensive charge with a pair of steals and blocks (seven steals, four blocks as a team).

Seniors Jacobi Adams and J.J. Ball combined for 31 points and both shot over 50 percent from the field, while Ball and Eli Robinson pulled down six rebounds each.

Thursday 5

Gretna (8-1) 61

Elkhorn South (6-3) 52

The No. 2 Dragons rebounded from a 62-61 loss to Creighton Prep with a strong win over the Storm.

Millard South (2-6) 11 16 13 21 61

Papillion-La Vista (2-7) 16 6 14 16 52

19 points from Chase Williams weren’t enough for the Monarchs, who struggled to score in the second quarter and lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Creighton Prep (7-4) 16 7 9 14 46

Papio South (5-4) 10 10 12 10 42

The Junior Jays, Metro Tournament runners-up, started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to break a 32-all tie. Titans sophomores Reece Kircher and Bryson Bahl combined for 27 points and 14 rebounds, but Papio South lost their second straight.

Friday 6

Ralston (3-7) 22 16 5 12 – 55

Gross (5-5) 10 13 19 16 – 58

Cougars broke a four-game losing streak by erasing a 15-point halftime deficit with a dominant third quarter.

Omaha Bryan (4-5) 12 7 17 13 – 49

Bellevue West (12-0) 19 17 18 22 – 76

Both teams had four players each in double figures, but the Thunderbirds had too much for the Bears to handle in a comprehensive win.

Millard West (3-7) 16 10 10 8 – 44

Papio South (6-4) 12 16 5 17 – 50

The Titans flipped an early fourth quarter deficit around, led by 13 points from Bryson Bahl.

Bellevue East (4-8) 5 10 18 8 – 41

Westside (9-2) 24 20 23 18 – 85

Chieftains never had a chance after falling behind 24-5 in the first quarter. Ryan Lenear and Jacobi Adams combined for 19 points, while the Warriors had four players in double figures.

Saturday 7

Millard South (3-7) 12 20 7 20 – 59

Omaha Bryan (5-5) 17 10 14 22 – 63

The Bears were led by A’mare Bynum with 16 points, and were able to lock down the Patriots offense in the third quarter to pull ahead.

Skutt Catholic (8-0) 13 12 15 12 – 52

Bellevue East (4-9) 7 10 7 21 – 45

The Chieftains made a late push to cut into the deficit, but were ultimately too far behind the Class B No. 2 Skyhawks.

Papillion-La Vista (3-8) 10 13 10 17 – 50

Omaha Benson (3-4) 16 9 11 11 – 47

The Monarchs bounced back from six losses in seven games with a comeback win.