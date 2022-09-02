Bellevue woman's car struck by flying tire on Interstate 80 near Gretna

It's the sort of thing you'd expect during a nightmare but not driving along Interstate 80 on a Wednesday afternoon.

A Bellevue woman's windshield was struck by a flying tire near the Gretna Exit 432 of I-80 on Aug. 31 after it became dislodged from a vehicle and hit a semi-trailer truck.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to the scene at 12:11 p.m., according to a news release.

The release states a tire fell off an eastbound Dodge Avenger driven by an 82-year-old driver from Ashland. The tire rolled into the westbound lanes and hit a semi driven by a 47-year-old driver from Peosta, Iowa.

The tire then struck windshield of the 51-year-old Bellevue woman's Honda CR-V, injuring the driver.

A passenger in the CR-V managed to navigate the vehicle from the passenger's seat to the Melia Hill Rest Area, where the CR-V came to rest against a tree, according to the release.

The woman was transported by medical helicopter to trauma center at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Gretna Fire & Rescue transported her passenger by ambulance to the same hospital. Both the driver and passenger were in stable condition.

The driver of the semi truck and the Avenger were uninjured, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said in the release. The South Metro Crash Response Team was conducting an investigation.