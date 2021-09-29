Board of Education approves bid for Gretna Middle School addition

At its Sept. 27 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education approved a $3 million base bid for the Gretna Middle School addition construction process.

The bid of $3,012,977 was awarded to Scheele-Kayton Construction.

A $5.4 million budget for the project was approved by the board in August. The addition includes a multipurpose room, bathrooms, a connecting hallway, storage area, utilities and more.

The project is being funded through a portion of the $258 million bond approved by Gretna voters in 2020.

Construction is expected to begin within the next month.

Also at the meeting, the board:

• Reaffirmed the parental involvement policy, which outlines parental rights in relation to testing, curriculum, materials, student surveys and more. The action followed a public hearing on the policy. No changes were made, but the policy is reviewed annually by the board.

• Approved the level two French students to attend a renaissance fair in Kansas City on Oct. 11, per COVID regulations at the time of the trip.