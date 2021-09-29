Board of Education approves bid for Gretna Middle School addition

At its Sept. 27 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education approved a $3 million base bid for the Gretna Middle School addition construction process.
The bid of $3,012,977 was awarded to Scheele-Kayton Construction.
A $5.4 million budget for the project was approved by the board in August. The addition includes a multipurpose room, bathrooms, a connecting hallway, storage area, utilities and more.
The project is being funded through a portion of the $258 million bond approved by Gretna voters in 2020.
Construction is expected to begin within the next month.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Reaffirmed the parental involvement policy, which outlines parental rights in relation to testing, curriculum, materials, student surveys and more. The action followed a public hearing on the policy. No changes were made, but the policy is reviewed annually by the board.
• Approved the level two French students to attend a renaissance fair in Kansas City on Oct. 11, per COVID regulations at the time of the trip.
• Approved the guaranteed maximum price for the Gretna Community Recreation and Aquatics Center. The $36.4 million price tag was approved Sept. 21 by the Gretna City Council. The city and school district are working together to fund the project, as its indoor pool will be largely utilized by Gretna’s swim team.