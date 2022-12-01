BOWLING: Dragons aim for growth after just three wins last year

Last year, Gretna bowling achieved just three wins, all coming from the girls team. This year, the Dragons aim for growth.

“Our general expectations for the season are to keep growing as a program and continue to help students learn and compete within bowling,” Gretna head coach Sierra Johnson said. “Other goals include being more consistent with picking up spares and scoring as a team.”

Johnson hopes the lone varsity boys returner, Will Barth, can continue to lead growth for the Dragons.

From the girls team, Langley Riha made state individually, finishing 30th in qualifying.

“The girls team is all returning, so that is very exciting to see,” Johnson said.

Overall, Johnson hopes the Dragons can be more competitive.

“The growth we hope to see is being more competitive with other teams,” she said. “Last season was a little challenging for us so we hope to see some wins this season.”

To reach those wins, Gretna will need to overcome inexperience.

“Challenges are that most students are new to the sport,” Johnson said. “It is not always the easiest sport to jump into so learning quickly how to compete and learn those fundamentals will most likely be our main challenge this season.”

The Dragons began the season with an away dual against Omaha South at Chops Bowling Alley on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. before a home dual against Papillion-La Vista at The Mark in Elkhorn on Monday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.