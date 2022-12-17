BOYS BASKETBALL: Dragons defense locks down Titans

Class A No. 2 Gretna used a key third quarter to put away Class A No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South in Papillion 64-42.

The Dragons outscored the Titans 30-5 from the final five minutes of the second quarter through the third quarter to pull away with the win. While the offense had a good showing, Dragons coach Brad Feeken spoke highly of his defense as well.

“I think our defensive execution tonight was very good,” Feeken said. “Coach (Bill) Heard really did a good job of putting our kids in good spots to make their kids uncomfortable and had our defense disrupting them and our kids did a great job executing. That’s a big credit to him.”

The Dragons started the game with a 9-2 run before the Titans found a groove and answered with a 13-5 run to close the first quarter and tie the game at 17-17.

The Dragons wasted no time in the second to pull away from the Titans with a 9-1 run midway through the second quarter and a 15-5 run to close the first half. The Titans only scored five points in the third quarter as the Dragons got out and running and built a commanding 19-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“We had a game plan all week and we just executed it,” junior Landon Pokorski said. “We knew they were still going to hit some shots and have some runs, they’re too good to shut down. We just stuck to the plan and they stuck with us through the first but slowed down in the second half and we got the win.”

The Dragon's offense kept rolling in the fourth quarter to finish the job and rolled by the Titans to stay undefeated.

Pokorski led the Dragons with 18 points. Alec Wilkins contributed 12 points and Alex Wilcoxson scored 11. Bryson Bahl led the Titans with 12 points.

“It’s a great win,” Feeken said. “Papio South is a good team and is a very proud program that’s well-coached. They do things right and to come into their place and perform this way, is a huge win for us.”

Gretna improves to 5-0, while Papio South falls to 4-2 on the season.