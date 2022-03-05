BOYS BASKETBALL: Gretna faces Omaha Central after first ever Class A district title

GRETNA – The Gretna Dragons enter the NSAA Class A State Championship for the first time and will face Omaha Central with the momentum from a thrilling double-overtime win and the dedication of playing for head coach Brad Feeken.

In the A-5 District Final, the Dragons defeated Lincoln Southwest 59-54 in a battle that went the distance and gave them their first Class A district win since moving up from Class B.

“It was almost a surreal moment,” said Landon Pokorski, sophomore leading scorer (16.9 points per game) for the Dragons. “I’ve been watching the celebration over and over and it gives you chills... Our whole lives we’ve been working for that, and now (to) finally go do that, it’s just surreal.”

“It’s an amazing feeling when that scoreboard hit zero,” sophomore Alex Wilcoxson added. “And we were all going crazy after winning our first district title in Class A. The feeling was amazing.”

Pokorski also said winning a Class A district title gives Gretna the respect they deserve and shows they are “a legit contender,” while Wilcoxson added the win is “great for the program” and that they’ve “proven that we can play at this level.”

Both Pokorski and Wilcoxson bring energy and leadership to the team, beyond just their scoring (Wilcoxson is second on the team with 13 points per game).

“We’re both gym rats, we both work our butts off,” Pokorski said. “It translates into, not just in game, just to leading the team and I think that’s probably... both of our best (qualities).”

Beyond the leading scorers, Feeken said trust is a major reason that he can depend on role players like junior Jeff Rozelle and senior Brayden Chaney, who have both stepped up throughout the season.

“Coach (Bill) Heard brought it up yesterday,” Feeken said. “I thought it was really, really important to hear. He brought it forward: trust. And I think our guys really trust the process we’re in. They trust each other, they trust the coaches, and I think a lot of people kind of gloss over that. I think a lot of people don’t look at trust as important with a basketball team, and it’s the backbone of our team because we don’t get here without trusting each other.”

Beyond trust, the Gretna boys basketball team has a deeper connection because of the ongoing battle Feeken fights against a rare form of cancer.

“Back in December when he told us, it kind of hit us like a wave and we knew this is gonn be a big deal,” Wilcoxson said. “So we got those warm-up (shirts) and dedicated the season to him. And I think just to have that in the back of mind gives us more edge and a better reason to compete with that than other teams. And that’s just what brings us more together, is fighting for Feek.”

“Feeken’s thing has always been ‘Team on three,’ but this year we push ‘Family (on three),’ because we grew as a family this year because we went through a lot of toughness with coach, a lot of adversity,” Pokorski added. “We were 4-4 in December, and I think because of how tough we were mentally because of the situations we’ve been hit with before, the real life situations, I think it’s the reason we got to where we are.”

Now, from the high of winning the district final for the first time in Class A and the adversity of Feeken’s battle, the Dragons must shift focus to the next opponent at hand: Omaha Central. With ten Class A state championships (seven since 2006), the Eagles have the pedigree and tradition that the Dragons lack historically at the highest level of NSAA.

“I know coach (Eric) Behrens pretty well,” Feeken said. “He’s obviously one of the best to ever do it, he won more title there than anybody ever has. They’re gonna be very athletic, very well-coached and they’re going to do what they do. They’re not going to change for us.

“They’re going to pressure the basketball, play extremely hard, going to be very physical. They’re going to get up and run and go and they’re going to do exactly what they do and what they’ve been successful doing for many, many years. That name Central is synonymous with championships, and that’s a challenge for us and we’re looking forward to it.”

Led by seniors Jayden Dawson (17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds per game) and P.J. Davis (16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds per game), the Eagles will certainly pose a challenge to the Dragons.

“They are a great team and they’re very well-coached,” Wilcoxson said. “I mean, (Behrens) has many state championships there. And they have a dude, Jayden Dawson, he can play, and I think that if we take him and P.J. away, and we can just get the shots that we’re looking for, we have a good chance at winning the game.”

“Our mindset going into the game is we can’t just be happy to be at state,” Pokorski added. “We’re down there to win three games and win a state title.”

“This is the first time we’ve ever been there and the feeling was great after the district final, but now we just got to reset, focus on those three games that are coming up,” Wilcoxson said.

As much of a challenge as the Eagles pose, the Dragons did win the game between the teams on Jan. 28 at Central by a score of 56-50.

The state quarterfinal will tip off around 3:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.