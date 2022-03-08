BOYS BASKETBALL: Gretna wins again in double overtime to advance to state semifinals

The Gretna Dragons advanced to the state semifinals after their first district title in Class A, beating Omaha Central 67-65 in double overtime after giving up a 13-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

In the blink of an eye, the Dragons gave up a 48-35 lead late in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles finished regulation on a 15-2 run to force overtime. In that break before overtime, Dragons head coach Brad Feeken said the message wasn’t any “magic words” from him, but instead a mindset from the team.

“We’re good, calm down, settle ourselves down and let’s go compete,” Feeken said. “We’ve been here a bunch of times, this is nothing that we can’t handle, it’s nothing that we’re too far out of, and our kids responded.”

Both teams were stagnant offensively in the first overtime, and scored four points each to head into a second overtime.

Dragons sophomore Landon Pokorski -- who finished with 25 points -- took over in the second overtime, scoring six as Gretna stayed an arm’s length ahead of the Eagles throughout the period. By the final buzzer, the Eagles knocked down a consolation jumper and the Dragons won by two.

“We are really good at winning some grinders,” Pokorski said, referencing the team's most recent double-overtime win over Lincoln Southwest in the district final. “I’m so proud of this team, we continue to fight, continue to prove (ourselves). We hang our hat on toughness, that’s our identity, being the tougher team, we kept on throwing punches.”

The first half was a barrage of 3s, with the teams making 11 combined. Sophomore Alex Wilcoxson led the Dragons with two threes in the first quarter to help give the Dragons a 13-10 lead after the first eight minutes of action.

In the second quarter, the teams dialed up the 3-point shooting, and the Eagles were able to get makes from three different players, but senior P.J. Davis led with three made shots from behind the arc and finished the first half with nine points as Omaha Central held a 31-28 halftime lead over Gretna.

At the break, Wilcoxson had eight points, while Pokorski added nine.

The third quarter was a display of defensive excellence for the Dragons, as they almost completely shut down the Eagles. Gretna won the quarter 10-2 and went into the fourth quarter up 40-33.

That lead would then be steadily inflated to 13 with around four minutes left before the Eagles began their run that would ultimately lead to two overtimes and a “huge program win” for the Dragons.

“Nobody really respected Gretna as a Class A team,” Pokorski said. “Now you have to. (This is) just a big program win, I’m so proud of my team.”

Now in the state semifinals, the Dragons will face No. 1 Millard North, the defending champions, Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Obviously No. 1 in the state doesn’t bother us,” Pokorski said. “It is what it is. Everybody ... that makes a state tournament is good. We’re gonna enjoy this one tonight, but next, we’re gonna get back to work tomorrow, I’ll be ready to go Thursday night.”

