BOYS BASKETBALL: Late chance squandered as Gretna falls in Metro quarterfinals

BELLEVUE -- Gretna made an unfortunate discovery Friday night: they just “aren’t good enough yet” after a 62-61 down-to-the-wire loss to Creighton Prep in the Metro Holiday quarterfinals.

The Dragons found scoring difficult early, and the Junior Jays took a 20-10 lead into the second quarter.

“I thought defensively we got lost a little bit early. And they hit shots. I mean, they hit 10 threes. So you tip your hat to them a little bit for doing that,” said assistant coach Bill Heard, coaching in place of Brad Feeken. “Probably the biggest takeaway is we're just not good enough yet. And that's okay. There's nothing wrong with being able to say that. They're a little better than us tonight.

But behind Alec and Alex (Wilkins and Wilcoxson) – who combined for 17 first-half points – and Landon Pokorski – four, including a layup to give Gretna their third lead of the game – the Dragons stormed back.

Pokorski’s layup with under a minute left gave the Dragons their first lead since early in the first, and after a Creighton Prep three, Wilcoxson knocked down his own just before the buzzer.

“The three of them played well, we need more,” Heard said. “Those three were good. We got to find ways of creating more offense outside of those three.”

Gretna took a 31-29 lead into halftime after a competitive first half.

Carrying over the momentum from the end of the half, the Dragons charged ahead by eight with a quick 6-0 run.

But Creighton Prep wouldn't go away, quickly tying the game at 39 and then taking a one-point lead on a three.

The teams exchanged the lead three times before the end of the third, which Gretna taking a 46-44 advantage into the fourth after Pokorski knocked down three free throws after being fouled in the act of shooting.

Gretna led by as much as five early in the fourth, but the Junior Jays continued to chisel away and took the lead on a three with around 3:30 left.

Pokorski tied the game with two more free throws, but Creighton Prep once again pulled ahead on three free throws from Marquis Toliver.

Toliver went down and was carried off the court in the final seconds of the game, but even after a three by Pokorski cut the deficit to 62-61, the Dragons couldn’t get a “decent look at the end” to fall.

“We weren't going around the table, so we understand that,” Heard said. “At the same time, losing is never something you're going to enjoy. At the end of the day, the message is pretty simple: we're not good enough yet, and that's okay.”

The loss gives Gretna their first loss (7-1) ahead of a road test at Elkhorn South on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:15 p.m.