BOYS BASKETBALL: 'Win and advance' for Gretna as defense wins game over Fremont

GRETNA -- It wasn’t pretty, but defense won the game for the Gretna Dragons Monday night a 50-42 District A-5 semifinal victory against the Fremont Tigers.

The Dragons weathered some offensive struggles early, as the Tigers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead. But the home team quickly got things going, and went on a 9-0 run with four different scorers to take an 11-8 lead and force a timeout by the visitors.

The three-point lead held at the end of the first quarter (13-10), but every make by one team seemed to be answered by the other as the Tigers got within one. The Dragons made four straight field goals before the Tigers made a 5-0 push.

At halftime, Gretna led 26-21, led in scoring by junior Jeff Rozelle and sophomore Landon Pokerski, who had six points each.

Although they led at halftime, Rozelle and head coach Brad Feeken weren’t satisfied with the offensive output.

“We kind of struggled with making shots,” Rozelle said. “So we tried to stay shallow on the defensive end, play hard.”

“Ten, 11 days off didn’t help us,” Feeken said. “I thought (Fremont) played really, really good defensively. I thought we have some young kids who hadn’t been in district before like this. We weren’t as sharp as we usually are. I hope that sharpens up a bunch Wednesday night at our place.”

With a five-point lead, the Dragons continued to stay ahead and played tough defense, forcing turnovers and bad shots on the way to allowing just seven points in the third quarter to take a 36-28 lead into the final frame.

“Coach (Bill) Heard does a really good job with those guys and really mixed it up a bunch, got them off-balance, had them taking shots they didn’t like,” Feeken said. “I think Fremont rebounded really well, bothered us a little there. But overall our defense kept us in it and won the game for us tonight. So I can’t say enough about what (Heard) does in putting our kids in position to be successful.”

In the fourth quarter, Fremont twice cut the deficit to seven, but never really threatened as the Dragons finished the job with a 50-42 win. By the end of the game, Alex Wilcoxson led the team with 12 points, but five other players had at least five.

“I thought our other guys really did a nice job of helping (by) scoring and playing to their strengths and taking steps,” Feeken said. “And if we can take that on to Wednesday, that’d be perfect for us.”

Feeken kept it simple when addressing their mindset going into the District A-5 final on Wednesday at home against Lincoln Northwest: “Win and advance, that’s all we’re looking for, and just keep taking steps.”

With the win, Gretna would punch its ticket to state.

