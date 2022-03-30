BOYS GOLF: Gretna hosts and wins invitational at Tiburon

Gretna boys golf hosted an invitational on Tuesday at Tiburon Golf Course, and came away as winners by three strokes over Mt. Michael.

Senior Nolan Johnson (-1) was the best individual scorer, and sophomore Beau Peterson (+5) finished tied for fourth. Calan Mikos (+9) was in ninth, while Jacob Dowd (+10) was just behind tied for tenth.

Boys head coach Scott Boehler said “everything went well” even with weather that “wasn’t the best,” and Johnson said it “went great.”

“It was really windy yesterday, obviously,” Johnson said. “And so that really makes a difference in how you play the course.”

Johnson said to combat the wind, he and his teammates work with John Peterson, head pro at Tiburon, and they work on “sliding shots lower” to avoid the wind and take spin off the ball.

For Johnson, it was a second straight win in the invite after winning last year in similar conditions.

“The round was kind of a grind-out pars (round),” Johnson said. “You’re not gonna make a lot of birdies,” he had two, “and that’s what it was, just make pars. As a team, I thought it was really important that we played well, because this is our second tournament of the year and at our home course, because we’re not a super young team, but we don’t have much experience. And so it was really important for us to get an early win this season.”

Both Boehler and Johnson highlighted the advantage of playing on their home course.

Boehler said, “It’s a huge factor as far as preparation for the course and our kids do a nice job of trying to get out to the courses that we play ahead of time to become a little bit more familiar. But playing on the course two or three times a week definitely helped.”

Johnson added, “It’s a huge advantage, knowing how the greens break and how to play the course. Knowing where to hit the ball and what the best miss is for certain pins to give you the best chance of getting up and down if you missed the green.

"And I think it’s more of a confidence thing, honestly. Playing the course every day and then getting to play in tournaments, you have a lot of confidence going into it because you play it all the time and you know the course.”

Boehler was happy with the teams overall improvement from a score of 326 on Monday at Firethorn in Lincoln to 311 on Tuesday, but hopes to see an improvement in the short game from the Dragons.

“The courses are in a little bit of rough shape with the lack of moisture in the short game,” Boehler said. “On the greens and around the greens have been probably the most challenging and we haven’t been able to practice that much around the greens and so I think that’s probably the biggest thing that we need to improve on.”

Boehler has also been impressed by Johnson and Mikos’ senior leadership, and said the top five players “all keep an even keel.”

“I mean, nothing really bothers them,” he said. “They’ll have a bad hole, they just move on, so that definitely helps.”

And in moving on, Johnson will look to carry the momentum from an early win through the rest of the season, which continues in the Alex Shives Classic at Oak Hills Country Club on April 4.

“I think it’s always great to get that first (win) out of the way and give yourself confidence as it goes on throughout the season,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be important to carry that confidence in other tournaments and just know that the way I’m playing is good enough to win a golf tournament.”

