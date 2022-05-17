BOYS SOCCER: After red, Gretna cruises to first Class A state championship

While trailing 1-0, Omaha Westside boys soccer was called for a red card and Gretna pounced on the opportunity and rolled to a 8-0 win in the NSAA Class A Boys Soccer State Championship Game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.

The opening goal came after an even opening ten minutes when sophomore Maguire Perkins scored a tap-in on a rebound from a shot by senior Caden Ruff.

"It was really important to set the tone," Perkins said. "And then it led to more and more goals, more and more. This team is special. I love every single person on this team and on the coaching staff."

A particularly special aspect is being able to play with his older brother, junior Brett.

"It great," Brett said. "We've been playing together forever, and just being on this team together and being able to work off each other and being able to run this title together and being able to bring it back to Gretna, it's just amazing."

"It was nice to get the first one and take the sting out of the game," head coach Tyler Ortlieb added. "They had a chance about five minutes into the game where they could have gone up 1-0 and I was proud of how we responded the next five... We knew that we would have opportunities if we could get in behind, but we wanted to make sure that we finished and ultimately tonight we did that."

With 16:30 left in the half Westside sophomore Luke Noameshie fouled a Gretna attacker just outside the penalty box and was shown a red card for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity, leaving the Warriors to play out the remaining 56:30 down to 10 men.

Brett Perkins scored from his fifth free kick (though it seems like more) with a low shot into the bottom left corner.

"So many people came out (for) this game and I want to show out and make a statement for our team," Brett said. "I practice them a lot and comes in clutch when you practice."

He then sent a perfect through ball to junior Tommy Sowinski, who slotted a shot home four minutes later to make it 3-0.

In the 35th minute, Mikey Stukenholtz passed a shot into the back of the net, and the speedy sophomore was fouled in the penalty box a minute later.

He celebrated by doing the griddy after his first goal, which he's done after his first goal of every game this season.

"They were saying, 'Hit the griddy again Mike,' so I hit the griddy," Stukenholtz said. "It was nice (to score), it was relieving."

Up stepped Brett to take the penalty, and he scored a panenka to make it 5-0.

"It was just spur of the moment," Brett said. "I know what the goalie does, I knew he would guess hard and I feel like going down the middle was kind of a free option, so I took it."

Brett delivered a corner early in the second half that was scored by senior Prosper Beauchaine for his first goal of the season.

"That was amazing," senior center back Carson Poole said. "I really wanted that goal for Prosper. He really deserves it, as resilient as he is. One game he's not starting and to always be able to come on and still play at 100 percent, at his best, is something not everybody has."

Two minutes later, Stukenholtz was assisted by senior Joseph Witt to make it 7-0 with 36 minutes left to play.

Sowinski added a second, this time assisted by Stukenholtz to make it 8-0 with 22 minutes left to play.

The Dragons' defense, which has been a key part of their success in a 20-2 season, stepped up big-time in the 70th minute. Backup junior goalkeeper Curtis Oberg, in with wholesale lineup changes for the Dragons, stepped up and saved a penalty in the 70th minute.

"Big shout-out to Curt," Poole said. "He's a PK menace, and I want to give him a lot of credit because that was a big moment for us."

"That (save) was the most excited I was all day," senior starting goalkeeper Alec Scharff added. "And when he made that save to keep the clean sheet, he's worked, he's good enough to start at a lot of schools. I love the kid, it was a great save."

Poole added that the organization of the team's defense throughout the year was the "biggest thing" to contribute to their success.

"Making sure our outside backs tucked in, one center back steps and recovers, and especially with Prosper and (junior) Will Brewer, I want to give them both lots and lots of credit. I wouldn't have been able to do it without them. And I think the most underrated player here, Joey Witt, he doesn't get enough credit and he deserves it. He's really a great player and I think if he doesn't have a good game, we lose. And so he really showed up this season."

Throughout the season, the Dragons have been locked in on winning the championship. When the final whistle sounded on an 8-0 win in the championship game, the gratification was clear to see.

"It means the world, I've been praying for this since I was a freshman," Scharff said. "We all know we have the talent, and it's the best way to go, to go out winning... The amount of hours that we put in on the field and everything, it means so much now just looking back at all the times we trained in the snow and the rain, when (other) teams weren't doing it. We trained until nine o'clock at night, it shows. This is what happens, we win 8-0 and win state."

Ortlieb said he did believe the Dragons had it in them to win by that scoreline.

"There were quite a few opportunities that we had in games that we just didn't finish. Ultimately today, we were able to put the ball in the back of the net. I think we went eight for 16 or 17 on shots. So anytime you put the ball in the back of the net 50 percent of the time it puts you in a good position."

"It feels amazing," Poole said. "We've been here (at Morrison). My freshman year, lost semis, last year semi (loss to) the same team. Finally make it here and to win is probably the greatest feeling I've ever had."

"It feels great," Maguire Perkins added. "I feel like we worked so hard for this and I feel like we only deserve it. And I feel like we're here for a reason, I feel like we won for a reason."

With the win, the Dragons are Class A state champions for the first time and cap off an incredible 20-2 season.

