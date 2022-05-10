BOYS SOCCER: Dragons dance into state semifinals with 4-1 win

After a Millard South penalty just after halftime made it a one-goal game, Gretna got two goals from sophomore Michael Stukenholtz on the way to a comfortable 4-1 win in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 10.

The Dragons opened the scoring just five minutes in when Brett Perkins took a free kick from over 20 yards out. The junior midfielder sent the shot perfectly into the left side of the net for a 1-0 lead.

"I liked how the first 10 minutes we were able to kind of control the game, we were able to move the ball wide," Dragons head coach Tyler Ortlieb said. "We knew that with a field that's a little bit wider than what we're accustomed to, we needed to make sure that we got our outside backs into it."

Possession was dominated by the Dragons the rest of the half, and another breakthrough came with three minutes left in the half. Maguire Perkins passed a shot into the bottom right corner of the net, and the Dragons went into halftime up 2-0.

But about 90 seconds into the second half, the Patriots were fouled in the penalty box. Junior Simon McClannan converted the penalty to cut the deficit to 2-1 with almost an entire half left to play.

"We knew coming right out in the second half that they were going to press, they were going to change formations," Ortlieb said. "They changed from a 4-5-1 to a 4-4-2, so we knew that we just needed to weather the storm."

Up stepped Stukenholtz to lead the Dragons through the storm. First, he received a perfectly weighted pass from junior Tommy Sowinski and finished with a shot passed into the bottom left corner with 27 minutes left in the game.

Just two minutes later, Stukenholtz scored again when a Brett Perkins free kick found his feet and he blasted a strong shot into the top of the net.

"I felt excited," Stukenholtz said. "It was nice to finally get two more in, help the team win heading into the semifinals now."

Stukenholtz celebrated his second goal with a salsa, and had a chance for a hat trick as time ran out in the game but just placed a hard shot over the net.

"I should have slid (a pass) to Maguire, but I tried to shoot it and it didn't go very well," he said.

Regardless of the missed hat trick, Ortlieb thought Stukenholtz "did well."

"We knew that we wanted to make sure that we get him back as wide as we can and let him run at outside backs and center backs," Ortlieb said. "I thought he did extremely well, the second goal came off a set piece, (the ball) just got knocked down in the middle, and he was in the right place at the right time to put it in the back of the net."

The Dragons held on for a 4-1 win to advance to the state semifinals, where they will face Lincoln East or Lincoln Southwest on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

