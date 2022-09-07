BOYS TENNIS: Gretna defeats Papio 6-3 in dual on Tuesday

GRETNA -- The Gretna Dragons won a boys tennis dual 6-3 over Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

In the No. 1 singles match, Ben Zavadil (Gretna) defeated Campbell Smalley 8-6.

In the No. 2 and 3 singles matches, the Monarchs notched wins from Andrew Lozier (8-0 over Andrew Grant) and Jacob Chandler (9-7 over Tyler Potthoff).

The three remaining singles matches all went in favor of Gretna: Parker Poole 9-8 (7-4 tiebreaker) over Alex Imig, Charlie Estee (8-2) over Jake Franks and Nate Weishahn (8-2) over Noah Lozier.

Grant and Potthoff won the No. 1 doubles 9-8 (7-5) over Chandler and Imig, while Poole and Estee won 8-5 over Franks and Matt Chandler in the No. 2 doubles match.

Papio won the No. 3 doubles, as Smalley and Andrew Lozier defeated Zavadil and Weishahn 8-3, but Gretna took the dual 6-3.

"I thought the boys played well overall, tonight," Gretna head coach Bret Kohles said. "We battled in some close matches and finished with a victory in two different matches that ended in tiebreaks. Finding a way to win points in a tight match is important as the season goes on."

Kohles said the Dragons were also able to make "good adjustments mid-match," and that winning matches is important for seeding in three of the four tournament divisions was an added bonus.

"Our senior heavy group has been improving each week, which will be huge as we aim to reach our goal of playing on the second day of state this season," he said.

Gretna had previously hosted an invitational Sept. 2, finishing seventh out of 10 teams. Papio finished sixth, as Andrew Lozier won the third-place No. 2 singles match.

Next up, the Dragons host Lincoln Christian on Thursday and play in the Fremont Invitational on Saturday, while the Monarchs host Omaha North on Thursday.