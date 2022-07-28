BOYS TENNIS: Gretna returns 8 seniors to face tougher schedule

The Gretna boys tennis team is led by a strong group of eight returning seniors but faces a tougher schedule this fall.

“Our schedule became much tougher, however, so we look to be challenged but find success and continue to improve,” head coach Bret Kohles said.

Kohles is especially excited to see how Ben Zavadil plays this year.

“For years, he has continued to play in the offseason and really grown as a tennis player,” Kohles said. “I look for Ben to take on a bigger role on the team this year, both on the court and in terms of leadership. It’s been fun to watch his growth.”

Fellow returning seniors Andrew Grant and Tyler Potthoff are also expected to have great seasons.

Kohles looks for continued growth from the players in his program from the first day of practice.

“This senior group is largely made up of kids that first started playing tennis their freshman year, and they have improved greatly over the years,” Kohles said.

Kohles added that he thinks they will be up for the challenge, even if results may not look as good early in the season.

“By state, I feel that we’ll have our best year yet in Class A,” Kohles said.

Kohles is counting on younger players to step up this year.

“With Gretna East opening next year, and the top eight returning players (at least preseason) being seniors, there are huge jumps to make and many opportunities for varsity spots moving into next year,” Kohles said. “That’s a big ask for young guys to fill in these places, so I’m hopeful that these underclassmen can challenge the seniors at practice and gain valuable experience ahead of next year.”

The addition of Matthias Mattley, a former Gretna player, to the coaching staff along with Noah Berhnal is fortunate for Kohles. Both played on the 2016 Dragons team which competed for the state championship and medaled often in high school.

“Both have coached numerous seasons of high school tennis and will do a fantastic job working with our kids,” Kohles said.

The biggest challenge for the Dragons this year will be the more challenging schedule combined with incorporating younger and less experienced players into the team and pushing them as they prepare for the future.

The Dragons season will begin on Aug. 25 at Millard North at 4 p.m.