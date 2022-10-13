BOYS TENNIS: Gretna's 'nice year' comes to a close at state tournament

OMAHA -- Gretna had their season come to a close on the first day of the state tournament at Koch Tennis Center on Thursday.

On a team of solely seniors, Nate Weishahn was “put in a tough spot,” according to Dragons head coach Bret Kohles, losing 6-3, 6-0 to 8-seeded Benjamin Boudreau from Millard South.

In No. 2 singles, Ben Zavadil won two sets 6-2 against Fremont. Zavadil then lost a match of tiebreakers to Lincoln Southeast 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 3-10

Andrew Grant and Tyler Potthoff won No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-0) over Omaha Northwest, and Charles Estee and Parker Poole swept Lincoln in No. 2. But Grant/Potthoff lost 6-2, 6-1 to Lincoln Southeast, and Estee/Poole 6-3, 6-2 to Lincoln Pius X.

With a final record of 6-4 in duels, Kohles said the Dragons had a “nice year.”

“6-4 with a really tough strength of schedules was awesome to see,” he said. “I have a group that’s all seniors, and they have worked really hard this season. We’ve gotten a lot better, we’re not naturally tennis players.”

In tennis being a second or third sport for most of the Dragons players, Kohles said seeing that growth has been “really fun to see.”

The Dragons learned to understand why and where they play the ball and how that sets up the next shot.

“It starts out as we just have to get the ball over the net, then that’s very quickly not enough,” Kohles said. “That’s been one of the best areas of growth is just understanding the game and the play of the point. But we’ve also understood better as the year’s gone on how to play the ball with a little more pace and how to put the ball in with topspin and keep the ball deep.”