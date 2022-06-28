Breeze closes office in Gretna

The Gretna Breeze remains committed to serving the Gretna community, but it will no longer maintain an office in Gretna.

Breeze journalists will continue to be present at community events and be present to share the story of the community. The office hadn’t been staffed regularly for months and the decision was made to terminate the lease on the property.

The office had been part of the building operated by Gretna Wine and Spirits at 216 Enterprise Drive. The newspaper office is now at The Daily Nonpareil in the Omni Centre in Council Bluffs along with the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Air Pulse.

You can contact the newspaper by email at news@gretnabreeze.com or by calling 402-332-0592.

Mail can be sent to Gretna Breeze, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.