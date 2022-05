The Gretna Breeze earned First Place in Division A News Writing at the Nebraska Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest.

Awards were presented at a banquet dinner, the culmination of the NPA's annual convention, held Saturday, April 30 at the Crowne Plaza in Kearney.

The award was presented to Breeze Editor Rachel George for her story on the city's work with a local resident to allow hunting on his family farm, even after the property was annexed into city limits.