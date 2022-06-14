Business Expo teams up with McKenna Market Mania for vendor extravaganza

Businesses of all shapes and sizes lined downtown Gretna’s sidewalks on Saturday.

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Expo outdoors for the first time in conjunction with the fourth annual McKenna Markt Mania flea market and craft show, which opened for business Friday as well.

Face painting was offered by the St. Patrick’s Church youth group, and food vendors were also on hand for the event.

The chamber moved the event from Gretna Middle School after cancelling it in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Showcasing downtown Gretna also provided an opportunity for chamber members and supporters to see various improvements made to the corridor in 2019.

The date selected by the chamber happened to coincide with the market event, which is a fundraiser for the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry. The Business Expo helps subsidize the chamber’s membership dues and supports other chamber-backed initiatives such as a scholarship fund and community events like Gretna Days.

