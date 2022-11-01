Candle House invites customers to learn art of mixing was scents

Learning to cook requires learning to combine flavors, while appreciating a fine glass of wine or whisky requires dissecting the various constituent elements.

Building the olfactory delight offered by a great scented candle requires some of the same sensibilities, although novices can follow tried-and-true paths to find success on their own.

Candle House — which just opened at 117 N. McKenna Ave. in the spot previously housed by McKenna Street Tavern and Grill — invites its customers to explore

More than 65 scents are available, and customers can mix up to three — although the staff will discourage bad combinations, like rose petals and caramel.

“We can offer a little bit of advice,” owner Kristi Heavican said. “We’re starting to pick up on what we’ve seen works really well together.”

Citrus blends well together, as do baking smells and Christmas scents. The customer decides what proportion to mix, and they blend it into hot was for about six minutes. They pour the wax into a vessel of their choice, and the candles typically take about two hours to cure. Customers can wait or come back anytime within the next week to pick up their finished product.

Heavican said she was inspired by seeing candle making on HGTV. She attempted to start a home-based business, but it was not well suited for that environment. Then she and her husband saw that the tavern was for sale.

“About three hours later, we owned it,” Heavican said. “So we have the business idea, shelved it, then we had the building and brought the business idea back to life.”

The business hopes to draw in locals as well as customers from west Omaha or anywhere else in the Omaha-Lincoln metropolitan area. Heavican plans to get involved with tourism efforts to help get the word out.

“We hope it will bring people to Gretna,” Heavican said. “I hope it’s a destination ... Maybe they can go enjoy some other businesses in Gretna while their candles set up.”

The local community has been extremely supportive, she added. Flowers have been delivered unexpectedly, and people have stopped by to offer well-wishes.

“We are super excited to be part of downtown Gretna,” Heavican said. “As we were renovating the building, we fell in love with the history of it.”

Heavican said it is “super cool” to be bringing some more vitality to McKenna Avenue, and she invited members of the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 25, to return with their friends.

“We’ve got a very warm welcome from everybody in Gretna,” she said. “We’re very excited.”

Reservations are encouraged to help the business plan accordingly, but walk-ins are accepted unless someone has rented out the entire facility for a private function.

“People are just really excited for us, but also excited for Gretna to have something new,” Heavican said.