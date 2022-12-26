Catch these Game & Parks education events in January

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in January.

Kick off the new year with a First Day Hike

Meet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Education Center and join the Schramm Park Naturalists for a short hike along the Catalpa Trail or head down to Schramm Park SRA for a longer hike. There will be warm beverages and an art activity following the hike in the Education Center Classroom.

Enjoy the beauty of our parks, the health benefits of hiking and the chance to gather with others. Prepare for your winter hike: dress in layers, wear a hat, bring a warm/insulated water bottle and check the forecast. Start a new tradition by inviting some friends along to the parks.

Programs may be altered depending on the temperature and/or trail conditions. Please call ahead if there are weather advisories. A valid 2023 vehicle permit is required when parking at Schramm SRA.

Find additional information at outdoornebraska.gov/FirstDayHikes.

Little Saplings early childhood program presents Evergreens

Adults looking to explore the outdoors with their young children are invited to Little Saplings, a monthly early childhood nature discovery program at Schramm Education Center near Gretna.

The 2023 series begins Jan. 4 with the theme Evergreens at 9 a.m. It is designed for children ages 2-5 and their adult caregiver. The cost is $4 per child and $5 per adult per program and includes admission to the Education Center after the program.

See the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for more information.

Homeschool Hike set for Jan. 18-19 at Schramm Park SRA

Homeschool families are invited to join an outdoor educator on a guided hike to learn about fish at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna during the Homeschool Hikes program Jan. 18 and 19.

Homeschool Hikes is a monthly nature exploration program hosted by the Schramm Education Center geared toward homeschool families.

During the January program, participants will take a guided hike to the canyon ponds to observe trout in their habitat and then will spend the rest of the program in the nature center classroom creating art for the 2023 Fish Art Contest, a national competition to learn about native fish and their habitat.

The program will be offered both from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19.

Participants are encouraged to RSVP in advance at forms.gle/Vjg38GEqXHgGEkLFA. Cost is $4 per child and $5 per adult per program. This includes admission to the Schramm Education Center after the program. Schramm Family Pass members participate free.

This program is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Participants should dress in season-appropriate layers and wear closed-toed shoes that can get dirty. Hats and water bottles are recommended.

‘The Science of …’ virtual webinar series continues

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s virtual webinar series “The Science of …” continues in January. Every Thursday at 3 p.m., Game and Parks educators will discuss the science behind common things regarding nature and animals.

The topics are: Jan. 5 – Woodpeckers; Jan. 12 – Keystone Species; Jan. 19 – Prairie Chickens; Jan. 26 – Darters and Minnows

The webinars are free, but separate registration is required for each. See the calendar event entries at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for registration links.

Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov for more information.