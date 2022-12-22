Celebrate the new year with First Day Hikes

Ring in the new year by getting outdoors and participating in First Day Hikes at Nebraska’s state parks Sunday, Jan. 1.

These annual guided hikes give you the chance to explore trails, snap photos, watch wildlife and participate in any planned activities. Or, choose any state park and create your own hiking adventure.

Activities include a snowball toss at Verdon Lake State Recreation Area, a potluck soup luncheon at Ash Hollow State Historical Park and a photo scavenger hunt at Johnson Lake SRA, among others. History buffs will enjoy the guided history hike at Rock Creek Station SHP. Bring your dog, but be sure to keep him or her on a leash.

Hikes are planned at the Schramm Education Center near Gretna as well as Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Platte River State Park near Louisville, Louisville State Recreation Area and the following other state sites: Ash Hollow, Calamus, Chadron, Fort Kearny, Johnson Lake, Lake Maloney, Lake Ogallala, Mormon Island, Ponca, Red Willow, Rock Creek Station, Sherman, Verdon Lake, Wagon Train, Wildcat Hills and Windmill.

For more details, including start times for all First Day Hikes, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/FirstDayHikes.

Prepare for your winter hike by dressing in layers, wearing a hat, bringing a water bottle and checking the forecast. Start a new tradition by inviting some friends along to the parks.

A valid Nebraska state park permit is required for all vehicles entering park areas, and 2023 permits are available at park offices or at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Those participating in the hikes are encouraged to tag @NEGameandParks in their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram posts for a chance to be featured in the agency’s social streams.