Cerny family reminisces on 15 years at Thomas Elementary

The last day of school in Gretna was a cause for celebration for students across the district, but maybe even more special for the Cerny family.

It was the last day attending Thomas Elementary School for Callum Cerny, the youngest Cerny boy and the fourth to attend elementary school at Thomas.

“There’s been a Cerny boy walking the halls of Thomas Elementary for 15 years, since the first day Thomas opened,” said Doug Cerny, the children’s father. “So, it’s the end of an era for our family.”

All four boys, along with Doug, gathered at Thomas after school on the final day to snap some photos and reminisce.

The boys walked through different classrooms, recalling memories of teachers and classroom antics, Doug said. They talked about music, computer lab, library and recess.

“It was fun watching them reflect on their memories of Thomas,” he said. “We found a couple teachers that had been at Thomas the entire time and taught all of the boys. Even after all those years, they were curious about where the boys are and what they're doing.”

One of those teachers was music specialist Kristin Acker, who led all of the boys’ music programs throughout the years.

"Seeing the four brothers together brought back many fun memories of past music programs,” she said. “I am sad I won’t be seeing a Cerny in the Thomas hallways next year."

Over the years, the Cerny boys walked nearly 3,700 miles back and forth to Thomas, Doug Cerny said. “Thomas is about six blocks from our house. It’s a one-mile walk back and forth to school every day. It would have to be pretty cold for them to get a ride.”

Next year, Cameron Cerny will graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Caleb will graduate from Gretna High School. Carter moves on to ninth grade and Callum to sixth.

“The teachers and staff at Thomas Elementary have always been respectful, fun, and held my boys accountable,” Doug said. “We never had a bad egg as a teacher. I always felt like the education of my boys came first and in the end that's what matters.

“We’ve been very blessed to live in the Gretna school system. I wouldn’t trade their education and experience in Gretna for anything.”

