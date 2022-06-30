 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chalco family craft events feature insects, owls

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will hold two more free family activities as part of its Chalco Summer Series.

The Papio NRD invites families to join it on the first Wednesday of each month this summer to meet animal ambassadors and do some fun crafts.

Wednesday, July 6, will spotlight insects, while Wednesday, Aug. 3, will review the owls of Nebraska. Events start at 6 p.m. at the Natural Resources Center at Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 8901 S. 154th St.

Register for the free events at bit.ly/3Ox2GCx

