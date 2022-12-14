Chamber presents awards at annual banquet

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its “Totally Tubular 80s Flashback” Banquet on Nov. 18 at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall.

The event serves as the annual meeting of chamber members as well as a venue to present the chamber’s annual awards.

During the awards ceremony:

Fareway Grocery was named New or Emerging Business.

F&M Bank was named Golden Gretna Business.

H&H Lawn & Landscape was named Business of the Year.

The Gretna Days Foundation earned the Nonprofit Service Award.

Kathy Wendlandt earned the 2022 Community Loyalty Award.

The membership also elected members to three open board seats. Bridgett Petzoldt was reelected to the board and Kyle Hedlund and Jennifer Rohwer were elected as new members.