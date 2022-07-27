Chamber to recognize Citizen of the Year during Gretna Days

The Gretna Citizen of the Year award dates back to 1980, when it was launched by the Gretna Jayceettes.

The award has since been sponsored by the Gretna Women’s Civic Association, the Gretna Business Association and, currently, by the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

It recognizes people who are active in the community and who feels a special connection to Gretna, desire to help the community continue to thrive, volunteer their time and are great citizens and ambassadors for Gretna.

“It’s important to recognize, in a community of our size, the time, effort and energy that people put in to make it such a great community,” said Carrie Reitmeier, community relations coordinator for the chamber.

The award recognizes civic leaders, as well as everyday citizens. Last year’s honors went to Loren Katt, the longtime general manager of Farmer’s Union Co-Op and a master instructor for Nebraska Game and Parks. Katt was Gretna’s mayor in 1986 and 1987.

“It was a surprise,” Katt said after being presented the award.

This year’s winner will be announced Friday, July 29, at the movie night. The recipient will ride in the following day’s Gretna Days parade.

Past winners

1980 – Gilbert Fleck

1981 – Florence Mangold

1982 – Ed Frederick

1983 – Margaret Patterson

1984 – Catherine Royal

1985 – Ron Suhr

1986 – Leon Ruff

1987 – Chris Koch

1988 – No Award Given

1989 – Bess Schmidt

1990 – Gertrude Wilde

1991 – Operation Desert Shield/Storm Veterans

1992 – Gail Kopplin

1993 – Marilyn Martens

1994 – Lawson “Jim” Sawyer

1995 – Don Frederick, Ed Frederick and Marvin Killion

1996 – Ben Gilligan

1997 – Emil and Barb Beyer

1998 – Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department

1999 – Gail and Mary Lou Kopplin

2000 – Ron Sawyer

2001 – Jack and Gloria Koke

2002 – Anne Koch

2003 – Barton Fleck

2004 – Bob Wollenburg

2005 – Joe Verbeek

2006 – Eleanor Pratt

2007 – Brad Stauffer

2008 – World War II Veterans

2009 – Kevin Svec

2010 – Don Frederick, Ed Frederick and Marvin Killion

2011 – Rich Beran

2012 – Kathy Iske

2013 – Bill Lewis

2014 – Kevin Riley

2015 – Bob Ostdiek

2016 – Tim Gilligan

2017 – Rod Buethe

2018 – Russel Mayer

2019 – Dan Washburn

2020 – Travis Mayer

2021 – Loren Katt