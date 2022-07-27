Chamber to recognize Citizen of the Year during Gretna Days

The Gretna Citizen of the Year award dates back to 1980, when it was launched by the Gretna Jayceettes.
The award has since been sponsored by the Gretna Women’s Civic Association, the Gretna Business Association and, currently, by the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.
It recognizes people who are active in the community and who feels a special connection to Gretna, desire to help the community continue to thrive, volunteer their time and are great citizens and ambassadors for Gretna.
“It’s important to recognize, in a community of our size, the time, effort and energy that people put in to make it such a great community,” said Carrie Reitmeier, community relations coordinator for the chamber.
The award recognizes civic leaders, as well as everyday citizens. Last year’s honors went to Loren Katt, the longtime general manager of Farmer’s Union Co-Op and a master instructor for Nebraska Game and Parks. Katt was Gretna’s mayor in 1986 and 1987.
“It was a surprise,” Katt said after being presented the award.
This year’s winner will be announced Friday, July 29, at the movie night. The recipient will ride in the following day’s Gretna Days parade.
Past winners
1980 – Gilbert Fleck
1981 – Florence Mangold
1982 – Ed Frederick
1983 – Margaret Patterson
1984 – Catherine Royal
1985 – Ron Suhr
1986 – Leon Ruff
1987 – Chris Koch
1988 – No Award Given
1989 – Bess Schmidt
1990 – Gertrude Wilde
1991 – Operation Desert Shield/Storm Veterans
1992 – Gail Kopplin
1993 – Marilyn Martens
1994 – Lawson “Jim” Sawyer
1995 – Don Frederick, Ed Frederick and Marvin Killion
1996 – Ben Gilligan
1997 – Emil and Barb Beyer
1998 – Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
1999 – Gail and Mary Lou Kopplin
2000 – Ron Sawyer
2001 – Jack and Gloria Koke
2002 – Anne Koch
2003 – Barton Fleck
2004 – Bob Wollenburg
2005 – Joe Verbeek
2006 – Eleanor Pratt
2007 – Brad Stauffer
2008 – World War II Veterans
2009 – Kevin Svec
2010 – Don Frederick, Ed Frederick and Marvin Killion
2011 – Rich Beran
2012 – Kathy Iske
2013 – Bill Lewis
2014 – Kevin Riley
2015 – Bob Ostdiek
2016 – Tim Gilligan
2017 – Rod Buethe
2018 – Russel Mayer
2019 – Dan Washburn
2020 – Travis Mayer
2021 – Loren Katt