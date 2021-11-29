Christmas tree kits to brighten homes this holiday season

A local woman’s attempt to spread Christmas cheer is not going unnoticed.

Angie Slaughter of Gretna is attempting to fill area homes in need with Christmas trees this holiday season.

“A few years ago, around the holidays, I posted on social media that my husband and I had an extra Christmas tree that I was hoping to pass along,” Slaughter said. “I didn’t think there would be a lot of interest. We were both taken aback by the number of direct messages asking for it.

“There were many families who seemed to be without and the idea that little kids may not experience the magic of a Christmas tree didn’t feel right.”

That year, the couple went to Walmart and purchased three extra trees themselves, giving them to some of those who had reached out.

“Just that lesson and that experience has kind of stuck with us throughout the years,” Slaughter said.

Every year when getting out her tree, Slaughter said she reflects on that experience. This year, she decided to do something about it.

While working with a family her employer adopted for Christmas, she learned that the family they were buying all these gifts for didn’t have a tree to put them under.