Christmas tree kits to brighten homes this holiday season

A local woman’s attempt to spread Christmas cheer is not going unnoticed.
Angie Slaughter of Gretna is attempting to fill area homes in need with Christmas trees this holiday season.
“A few years ago, around the holidays, I posted on social media that my husband and I had an extra Christmas tree that I was hoping to pass along,” Slaughter said. “I didn’t think there would be a lot of interest. We were both taken aback by the number of direct messages asking for it.
“There were many families who seemed to be without and the idea that little kids may not experience the magic of a Christmas tree didn’t feel right.”
That year, the couple went to Walmart and purchased three extra trees themselves, giving them to some of those who had reached out.
“Just that lesson and that experience has kind of stuck with us throughout the years,” Slaughter said.
Every year when getting out her tree, Slaughter said she reflects on that experience. This year, she decided to do something about it.
While working with a family her employer adopted for Christmas, she learned that the family they were buying all these gifts for didn’t have a tree to put them under.
“There are all these awesome organizations out there that are truly amazing,” she said. “They offer assistance and toys and help for these families, but I don’t know of any that actually offer trees, so I was like, let’s give this a shot.”
As of Monday, Nov. 29, project organizers had collected 50 tree kits, complete with a tree, 50-piece ornament set, tree toppers and ornament hooks.
“It has been so awesome,” Slaughter said. “It has been a gift to myself and my family. So many people are coming together to support this cause, whether through their time or monetary donations.
“It’s just been really fun. When we actually go into the stores, we literally have pallets of trees coming to the checkout. Everybody’s been really encouraging.”
Slaughter was able to partner with Walmart for a 10% discount on the items.
The Slaughters also picked up a number of gently used trees from local families after sharing their cause on the Nextdoor app.
Next, they plan to partner with local counselors at elementary schools to place the kits with families in need.
Funds have largely been raised via a GoFundMe campaign. There is now also a Venmo account set up for donations.
Donations are being accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 1 and can be made via Venmo @hollyjollychristmasproject or the GoFundMe link: gofundme.com/f/the-holly-jolly-christmas-project.