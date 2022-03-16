City Council approves nine firework stand applications

Three new fireworks stands will pop up in Gretna this summer. The Gretna City Council approved nine firework stand applications at its March 15 meeting.

Last month, the council adopted an ordinance amending the number of fireworks stands. The code now allows for one stand per 1,000 population.

Eleven applications were submitted. Two applications were not approved, as a current population of 9,323 only allows for nine stands within the city’s corporate limits.

The following stands were approved:

• Gretna Soccer Club, 12130 S 216th Plaza.

• Gretna Friends of the Library, 11821 S 216th St.

• Gretna Baseball Foundation, 277 W Gruenther Road.

• Gretna Optimist Club, 11821 S 216th St.

• Gretna Days Foundation, 907 Village Square.

• Gretna Lions Club, 10994 Highway 6.

• Gretna American Legion, 9203 S 145th St.

• Knights of Columbus, 11844 Standing Stone Drive.

• Gretna Community Foundation, Lot 2, Burlington Park.

The Gretna American Legion, Knights of Columbus and Gretna Community Foundation will all be new stands this year.

Also at its meeting, the council:

• Received a playground donation for Gretna Crossing Park.

• Received the annual audit report from City Auditor Gene Garrelts. The city’s valuation more than doubled, with the annexation going through. “Overall, a very solid year,” Garrelts said. “Really no concerns, weaknesses or problems.”

• Talked with a Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office representative about speed/traffic concerns around town.

• Heard updates from Gretna Public Library Director Krissy Reed and Gretna Fire Chief Rod Buethe.

• Received the 2021 Return on Investment Report from Grow Sarpy representative Andrew Rainbolt.

• Approved a pay request of $425,808 to MCL Construction for work on the Gretna Crossing ballpark.

• Approved a pay request of 2,173,229.67 to MCL Construction for work on the Gretna Crossing Aquatic and Rec Center.

• Approved the following payments to JEO Consulting, related to Gretna Crossing Park: $7,850.75 for grading, roadway and improvements; $8,726.04 for Capehart Road improvements; and $11,345 for ballfields and passive park.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision to be known as the Smith Newman Addition, generally located west of 222nd Street and north of an extension of Cornhusker Road.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-4 highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Cedar Hollow South, generally located north of Giles Road and west of South 168th Street. The plat is for Gretna Public Schools’ eighth elementary building. The R-4 zoning allows for more uses of the property, for example, if GPS later wants to sell one of the lots for a small residential community, said City Planner Dan Giittinger.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved the addition of a new zoning district -- the Destination District -- to the Gretna zoning regulations. This district was created specifically for Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard. The Vala’s property came under the City of Gretna’s jurisdiction with last year’s annexation and city zoning needed to be updated to accommodate this unique type of property.

• Approved a Class C liquor license for Voodoo Taco Gretna, 21407 Nebraska Crossing Drive. The liquor license reflects an address change, as Voodoo Taco is moving into the former Pieocracy Pizza location at Nebraska Crossing.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2108, 2022 Gretna GO Water Refunding Bonds (Series 2017) and Ordinance 2109, 2022 Gretna Public Safety Tax Anticipation Refunding Bonds (Series 2017.) The council’s approval now will allow the city to act quickly in May or June, when the bonds are eligible to be refunded, in the case that rates improve. Quick action would allow the city to lock in better interest rates, thus increasing savings.

• Waived second and third reading and adopted Ordinance 2111, amending the city’s water and sewer use rates. The rate increases reflect the charges passed on to the City of Gretna by the City of Omaha. The second and third reading were waived, as the new rates are effective April 1.

• Approved a special designated liquor license for Gretna Wine & Spirits on April 11, 2022.

• Approved the subdivision, HOA maintenance and sewer connection agreements with SID 351 for the Cheyenne Ridge subdivision lots 1-53 and outlots A-E.

• Approved the subdivision, HOA maintenance and sewer connection agreements with SID 352 for the Parkview subdivision lots 1-163 and outlots A-C.

• Approved a time extension and pay request for $98,919.30 to Vrba Construction for work on the northwest subbasin interceptor sewer. The time extension moves substantial completion to April 20 and ready for final payment to May 4, due to material delays in delivery due to supply chain issues.

• Approved the Nebraska Humane Society renewal interlocal agreement. This is a two-year contract for animal control services. Monthly fees are based upon a $3.19 rate per resident. The number of residents in each jurisdiction is based upon 2020 Census data. The monthly rate for 2023 will include a 1% population increase from the 2020 Census data to account for annexations that have taken place through Dec. 31, 2021. Gretna’s monthly rate is $2,415 through December 2022. The 2023 monthly rate for Gretna will be $2,439. A one-time permanent resident fee, for a total of $3,432 from Gretna, will be charged for Jan. 1 through March 31 of this year.

• Approved the amended policy for accounts payable procedures regarding payments. The amendment will expand the uses in which the city is allowed to set up automatic payments.

• Approved two road races as requested: the Red Brick Run on April 2 and the Dragon Run on April 20.

• The mayor gave notification to the council of the vacancy of the Ward 1 council seat. Logan Herring has resigned, as he no longer resides in the Ward 1 district.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

