City of Gretna asks for lawn watering adjustments to conserve water

As summer’s swelter continues, the City of Gretna has asked residents to conserve water as they attempt to keep their grass green.

A news release earlier this month stated that “the wells that provide water throughout the City of Gretna system are struggling to keep up with demand.”

Stress on the water system can cause water main breaks and other disruptions. Consequently, the city asked for voluntary watering on alternate days:

If your address ends with an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9), water on Monday, Wednesday and/or Friday.

If your address ends with an even number (2, 4, 6, 8, 0), water on Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday or Sunday.

“Although the city has adequate water supplies, we do see very high demands and some pressure loss in our system in the early morning hours when customers irrigate their lawns,” according to the news release. “You can help reduce peak demands and maintain more optimum pressures in the system by switching up your sprinkler schedule.”

This summer’s exceedingly hot, dry weather pushed demand for water in the Omaha area to as much as a million gallons in a four-minute period, according to Metropolitan Utilities District, which provides water service for more than 600,000 people in Omaha and much of Sarpy County outside Gretna and Papillion.

MUD called for the same voluntary water conservation measures and asked that people check their hoses, sprinkler heads and faucets for leaks.

Gretna recorded 1.34 inches of rainfall in July, a little over a third of the 3.48 inches that normally falls. The average high of 86.8 was about a degree higher than normal. The National Climate Prediction Center says the odds favor near normal temps but drier than average conditions next two weeks in Sarpy County.

Sarpy County was experiencing moderate drought as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor based out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Looking ahead to future summers, further adjustments to the weather are likely for area residents, with a recent report predicting that heat indexes will regularly approach a health-threatening 125 degrees over the next 30 years, as climate change exacts its toll.

The central U.S., including parts of far eastern Nebraska, is especially vulnerable, according to the peer-reviewed analysis by First Street Foundation. This region is at risk of becoming an “Extreme Heat Belt,” according to the study, because it is far from the moderating influences of large bodies of water but still pulls in moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

In the decades ahead, landlocked states like Iowa, Missouri and far eastern Nebraska can expect to reach a level of weather related-misery not experienced by most Floridians, the study concludes. The combination of heat and humidity will virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating.

Projections of worsening heat and humidity aren’t surprising, said John Pollack of Omaha, a retired, long-time meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It’s already happening, he said. Climate change is causing “heat domes” to form earlier in the year and farther north, he said. That’s why, over the last 10 to 15 years, Omaha has seen some of its highest temperature readings in June, Pollack said.

The past two years are a case in point: The 101 degrees reached June 13 and matched Aug. 2 has been this summer’s highest reading, according to the National Weather Service. Last year, the mercury reached 105 degrees in June, that summer’s highest reading.

A heat index of 125 degrees is likely, on average, at least once every summer in this area by 2053, the study also states. At that level of heat and humidity, outdoor activity is risky for even healthy people. And that, in turn, limits what people can do outdoors.

So far this summer, the heat index has reached 100 degrees or higher 16 times, based on readings at Eppley Airfield by the National Weather Service. The highest was 110 degrees on Aug. 6.

While a heat index of 125 sounds bad, it understates what’s happening because it is a measure of conditions in the shade. To better represent the true stress of summer heat, the National Weather Service is developing a tool that also accounts for the angle of the sun, wind speed and cloud cover.

Increasing heat has long been recognized as a threat to public health and the economy in urban areas. The National Climate Assessment, a periodic federal review of climate trends and impacts, notes that cities can expect increasing infrastructure expenses as heat weakens roads and bridges and stresses the electrical grid. Extreme heat is expected to drive up demand for air conditioning at the same time as utilities seek ways of generating electricity that don’t exacerbate global warming.

Hotter weather also is ushering new diseases into the area. During the heat wave at the start of August, the death of a Douglas County youth marked what is expected to be the state’s first case of a water-borne, brain-eating infection. Illness from the Naegleria fowleri amoeba has typically occurred in southern states.

The First Street report mirrors findings released several years ago by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which concluded that Nebraska can expect to see summers similar to those of Oklahoma and Texas in the decades ahead.