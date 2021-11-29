City partners with resident to allow continued hunting on recently-annexed family farm

City staff are working closely with newly-annexed residents, as demonstrated by a new city ordinance -- spurred by a letter from a property owner recently annexed -- who hoped to keep hunting on his family's longtime farm.
In August, Jim Harder wrote a letter to Mayor Mike Evans, describing the farm his family owns near 168th Street and Schram Road.
"Our property has been a farm operation since before we become the owners in the early 1960s," Harder wrote. "Our family and friends have hunted small game there on and off since that time. More recently, we have entered into a lease agreement for shotgun goose hunting during the season allowed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. This includes dates from late fall into early winter."
Traditionally, it is unlawful for any person to discharge a firearm within city limits, with exceptions for an officer of the law in their official duty, for protection of life or property and firing of salute at military funerals or memorials, to name a few.
After the property was recently annexed into city limits, Harder asked that the family be allowed to continue hunting activities on their property.
“I found them willing to change their rules in order to allow us to keep doing what we’ve been doing on our rural, agricultural property,” Harder said. “Paula and the city attorney being willing to work on this request was gratifying.”
Upon receipt of Harder's letter, City Administrator Paula Dennison began researching, looking for cities across Nebraska and the United States that allowed hunting, or the discharge of firearms, inside city limits.
“We found some cities across the country that do allow that within their corporate limits,” Dennison said. “From there, we crafted the language and sent it off to him.”
The city asked Harder if the proposal worked for him, allowing him to make a few suggestions that were also added.
“We were trying to figure out a proposal that would allow him to continue to use his land the way it had been, but also protect the city and all residents, visitors, everybody else around that property,” Dennison said. “I appreciate Mr. Harder greatly for taking initiative and reaching out. The end result was very satisfactory for him, especially since he had input in the process.”
The amendment provides for exemptions that will allow for the discharge of firearms, including seasonal hunting upon private property.
Naturally, hunting will only be allowed under certain conditions, to protect public safety. Conditions include property of a minimum of 50 acres, zoned as transitional agriculture or residential estates, not within 300 feet of any structure used for residential purposes, not within 500 feet of the property lines unless projectiles are directed in such direction so as to not cross the property lines, perimeter signs posted by landowner that hunting is occurring, individuals' possession of a valid hunting license, proper disposal of animals and all that projectiles must remain within the property lines upon which it was discharged.
Dennison said that it is city staff’s job, as public servants, to respond directly to citizen concerns. The end result: a partnership between staff research and Harder’s efforts to present fact, information and documentation when asked.
“The government and community are partners on this,” Dennison said. “We’re still such a small community and want to keep the Gretna character of being able to come to the table and present ideas.
“We hear them. Our responses are not always going to be what they want them to be, but going that extra mile is well worth it. Not everybody always agrees, but once the decision is made, they move forward together.”
The first reading of Ordinance 2099 was passed at the Nov. 16 council meeting. Two more readings must be approved before the amendment becomes official.
“We were very pleased with how they were willing to work with us and understand our situation,” Harder said. “It’s taken some time, but I was quite pleased with what they’re willing to do. They were very cooperative and willing to help us out.”