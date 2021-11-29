City partners with resident to allow continued hunting on recently-annexed family farm

Upon receipt of Harder's letter, City Administrator Paula Dennison began researching, looking for cities across Nebraska and the United States that allowed hunting, or the discharge of firearms, inside city limits.

“We found some cities across the country that do allow that within their corporate limits,” Dennison said. “From there, we crafted the language and sent it off to him.”

The city asked Harder if the proposal worked for him, allowing him to make a few suggestions that were also added.

“We were trying to figure out a proposal that would allow him to continue to use his land the way it had been, but also protect the city and all residents, visitors, everybody else around that property,” Dennison said. “I appreciate Mr. Harder greatly for taking initiative and reaching out. The end result was very satisfactory for him, especially since he had input in the process.”

The amendment provides for exemptions that will allow for the discharge of firearms, including seasonal hunting upon private property.