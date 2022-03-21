Citywide cleanup set for May 7

The City of Gretna's annual citywide cleanup event is set for Saturday, May 7.

Items may be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works facility, 20090 Husker Drive, rain or shine. Nothing will be accepted before or after the scheduled time.

Accepted items include household furniture, lawn furniture, discarded demolition materials, toys, bicycles, wagons, etc. Discarded clothes, beds and bedroom furniture, clean yard waste free of plastic and trash, small brush, ferrous metal, washers, dryers and dishwashers.

No major appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners or anything with a compressor. No auto filters, motor oil or tires; no paint, paint filters or household hazardous products; no medical or hazardous wastes of any kind; no co-mingled yard waste or large limbs or stumps; no lead acid batteries.

For help with disposal of automotive oil, hazardous waste, tires or paint, contact Under the Sink at 402-444-7465, 4001 S 120th St. in Omaha, underthesink.org.

All items will have to be brought to the site and separated. You must unload your own vehicle.

All yard waste must be kept separate. No plastic bags.

The drop-off is for residents living within Gretna city limits. Verification may be required.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.