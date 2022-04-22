Community blood drive collects 60 units

The community blood drive hosted by the American Legion Unit 216 took place on April 11 at the Legion. The Red Cross collected s60 units of blood.

Dedicated donors who reached their next gallon award were as follows: Michael Laughlin - 13, Kathy Iske - 13, Cheryl Shelburne - 2, Sandra Scheef - 3, Matt Anderson - 7, Mary Jane Mosby - 10, Jennifer Lockwood - 5,Virginia Giebelhaus - 5, Traci Gunter - 3, Bryan Gustafson - 6, Gabriel Ronk - 1, and Katherine Glasnapp - 3. Over the lifetime of these donors, they donated 71 gallons to 1,704 patients. Congratulations donors for saving all these lives!

Other willing donors were as follows: Sharon Laughlin, Paul Polt, Amy Beran, Davin Clayton, Ronda Peterson, Gene Schwarting, Debra Marble, Brian Schlautman, Lisa Schlautman, Clyde Comstock, Larry Scheef, Marty Stendnitz, Rita Mason, William Kirchner, Daniel Kerr, Duane Benes, Joneata Timmermeyer, Wayne Gundvaldson, Myron Deterding, Allison Kluver, Susanne Lehan, Claudia Perchal, Terry Wiese, Allen Wilde, Chad Batenhorst, Alan Peterson, Anton Vanek, Aaron Kobza, Cynthia Vanek, Grace Coufal, Mary Jo Coufal, Caitlin Wilsey, Marla Wohldmann, Gail Lindekugel, Scott Erlenbusch, Karryn Wilcox, Joseph Carney, Lori Frederick, Douglas Coufal, Lori Wager, Michael Schmid, Judith Weier, Barbara Braunger, Diane Starns, Kacie Kilgore, Jane Boerger, Charlotte Iske, Kent Johansen, Tammy Haberer, Thomas Wohldmann, Mary Caffrey, Denise Shickell and Janell Ronk.

Thanks to the volunteers who worked the desk during the day of blood drive -- Linda Gillespie, Peggy Cherveny, Nancy Iske and Kathy Iske, coordinator. The next community blood drive will be Monday, July 11, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gretna American Legion Club. Everyone have a happy and healthy spring!

Kathy Iske Blood drive coordinator Gretna American Legion Auxiliary