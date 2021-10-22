Community coat drive underway

The sixth annual Gretna Community Coat Drive is underway and will run through Monday, Nov. 15.

This program was started by the Knights of Columbus Gretna Council as the result of aiding a brother Knight who was active in helping the homeless population in the Omaha area. Each year, the drive has collected over 500 warm clothing items. This past year, a few blankets and sleeping bags were donated too.

For those with wearable warm items they plan to replace, the Knights ask you consider donating them to be appreciated by the less fortunate.

The Knights are collecting winter coats, stocking hats, gloves, hoodies, socks, blankets, wind breakers and sleeping bags. Collection boxes can be found in the Narthex of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St.; at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave.; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S 204th St.; and McKinney's Food Center, 215 Enterprise Drive.

