Community gets first look at Gretna Fire Museum

The Greta Fire Museum welcomed the community for a sneak peek during the Sunday of Gretna Days, following the nearby community picnic event.

Visitors were able to explore the historic fire department building at 410 W. Angus Road and see some of the museum’s historical apparatuses. The Gretna Fire Department stopped by with a truck to mark the celebration, too.

The museum focuses on the legacy of Gretna volunteer firefighters, although it will have historical artifacts from other Sarpy County fire departments. its collection includes the first Gretna fire engine, which was operational until the 1980s.

A wall-sized 9/11 mural, painted by Waverly artist David Reiser, features three Gretna fire chiefs. Incorporating a real flag and rocks, the artwork pops out of the wall and grabs the attention of visitors walking into the museum.

A classroom is dedicated to longtime Springfield firefighter Earl Rudolph, who died in 2019. Dave Harrig, president and founder of the museum, said Rudolph trained many Sarpy County firefighters, including him; some of Rudolph’s educational materials are on display.

A bell tower dating back to 1865 is incorporated into the building, which sits between Peterson Park to the east and St. Patrick Catholic Church to the west.

Harrig decided to create the museum using a portion of his 2013 Powerball winnings. He joined the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department after winning the lottery, and he works as a firefighter emergency medical technician and is a member of the department’s board of directors.

The Harrig family plans future fundraisers to offset the $1.3 million cost and to allow for future expansions.

With staffing shortages and delayed shipments, Harrig told the Gretna Breeze the facility is behind schedule for its grand opening. The aim is to open the facility to the public during Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 9–15.

Events planned for the museum include a CPR class, awareness events for suicide, PTSD awareness and fire prevention and opportunities to meet firefighters, police officers, dispatchers and Hazel the Dalmatian, as well as see a fire apparatus.